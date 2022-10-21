HATTON — Head coach Denton Bowling wasn’t pleased heading into the locker room at halftime.
After controlling much of the first half, the Hornets had allowed Red Bay to tie the game 14-14 with just seconds to spare.
Bowling said his team had to have a "come to Jesus meeting" at the break.
It worked.
Hatton dominated the second half, outscoring the Tigers 24-8 to finish with a 38-22 win.
"We had to face reality," Bowling said. "The issue going in was three plays got us in a bind. We didn't make a tackle, we busted a coverage and we let them score."
"We had to settle down and get back to who we are."
Settle down they did.
After forcing a three and out on Red Bay's opening drive, the Hornets bullied their way down the field, capping a long drive with a 2-yard rushing score from quarterback Briley Kerby.
That would become a trend as Hatton finished three drives in the second half with short rushing scores from Kerby, Carsen Reed and Alex Brackin.
"We knew we had to run the football," Bowling said.
The stakes were about as high as could be Friday night. A week after a tough loss to Lexington, the Hornets were facing almost a must-win situation. A loss would mean a first-round playoff trip to Fyffe, winners of five state championships since 2014.
"We knew this was a big game. Going to Fyffe in the first round would have been tough," said Reed. "I'm glad we pulled it out to be honest with you."
Hatton's first-half touchdowns came on a 20-yard run from Reed as well as a 33-yard pass from Kerby to Kyle Hampton.
With the win, the Hornets finish as the No. 3 seed in the region and will travel to Pisgah in the first round of the state playoffs. Hatton also finishes the regular season 7-2, the Hornets' first seven-win season since 2014.
"This is big. It's big for the school, the community and most importantly this program," said Bowling. "Everything we’ve been through the past six months, all the negativity, to persevere speaks volumes about that group of 14-to-18 year olds.
"They could have rolled in here and laid an egg after missing out on the region championship last week, but they didn't. They found a way to get it done."
