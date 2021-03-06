BIRMINGHAM — Seventeen years ago, Hatton defeated Pisgah to win the 2A state championship. This time, history didn’t repeat itself.
Hatton fell to Pisgah, 64-38, Saturday in the final of the Class 2A state tournament. The Hornets finished the state runner up with a record of 25-4.
Three days after turning the ball over 29 times in a narrow win over Lanett in the Final Four, turnovers were a problem for Hatton again.
“We talked about and worked on it after Wednesday’s game but, honestly, they were a better defending team than I gave them credit for,” said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. “We didn’t make smart decisions and turned it over 22 times, which led to 34 points for them. It’s tough to be successful when you do that.”
Pisgah got out in front early and never relented. The Eagles led 13-6 after the first quarter and 31-13 at halftime.
The Eagles pushed the pace early, which could have led the Hornets to make more bad decisions.
“You have to give them credit where credit is due,” Chamness said. “They’ve played in five straight state title games for a reason. They had a lot more experience being here than we did.”
For a Hatton team that came into the Final Four having won nine straight games by an average of 45 points, Saturday was a frustrating game offensively. The Hornets were 15-54 from the floor for just a 28% field goal rate. That included going 3-22 from 3-point range. Hatton stars Kamie Kirk and Josie Harville were the leading scorers but finished with just 10 and eight points, respectively.
Hatton also shot just seven free throws (5-7), while Pisgah shot 34 (23-34).
“To win in games like this you have to get those shots around the basket, and we didn’t do that,” said Chamness. “We struggled from 3, and we only went to the line seven times, compared to 34 for them. It’s tough to win games when your opponent goes to the line so much more than you.”
The sting of defeat will sit with Hatton for a time, but once it leaves, Chamness says, the Hornets will look back on this season with fond memories.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling and an unbelievable accomplishment to have made it here,” she said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of these kids for overcoming all the adversity they faced to get here: Playing for a state championship that these girls, and me as well, will take with us for the rest of our lives.”
