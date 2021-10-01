TOWN CREEK — On the first series of the game, the Hatton defense forced a turnover on downs inside the 10 yard line.
It was all downhill from there.
The Hornets fell Friday night to Lexington, 42-8, after a first half littered with mistakes left them trailing 28-0 at halftime.
Hatton turned the ball over three times in the first half and committed numerous penalties, allowing the Golden Bears to run away with the game early.
“When you lose your composure, play undisciplined and don’t do the things that we've prepared for in practice all week, this is what’s going to happen,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “When you play undisciplined, it gets you penalties, it forces you into turnovers and it keeps you from getting lined up right. Until we learn to play with discipline, we’re going to get beat like that.”
The Golden Bears stalled on their first drive, but it didn’t take them long to find the end zone. Quarterback James Lard scored on a five-yard run, kick-starting a string of 28 unanswered points.
“Hats off to Coach (Jason) Lard. They're staff did a great job preparing them, and their kids played hard," Bowling said. "We got exactly what we saw on film, which was a hard-nosed football team."
While Lexington was able to find success offensively in the first half, Hatton found anything but.
The Hornets finished with just 20 total yards and committed three turnovers. When asked what the opposing defense did that gave them trouble, Bowling was blunt.
"I'll tell you what they did defensively: Yhey kicked our butt," he said. "They got it done and we didn't. That's all there was to it."
Hatton was able to find some success in the second half, finally reaching the scoreboard when quarterback Briley Kerby ran in from five yards.
By then it was too little too late, and Lexington forced two more turnovers and added two more touchdowns to seal the win.
The Golden Bears now move to 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in region. They've won six in a row since a season opening 6-0 loss to Lauderdale County.
The Hornets fall to 2-4 and 0-3 in region play.
It will have to be a quick turnaround for Hatton. The Hornets have region games ahead against Red Bay, Tharptown and Sheffield, all of which will likely be competing for the final playoff spot in Class 2A, Region 8.
"This is the same situation we're in every year at Hatton High School," Bowling said. "Class 2A, Region 8 is a minefield, and we have to scratch and crawl to get into the playoffs. Last year we were able to get it done, so we'll see if this year's team has what it takes to do the same."
