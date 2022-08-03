HATTON — With just a few weeks to go before football season starts, a local school is facing a dire situation.
The Hatton Hornets are dealing with a helmet shortage, one that could leave multiple players on the sidelines because of the lack of equipment.
"There are a lot of schools everywhere that are facing shortages, but I'm not sure it's this bad," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "We're 26 helmets short. It's a tough battle we're facing right now."
The number of players are up at Hatton following Lawrence County's consolidation of R.A. Hubbard into Hatton and East Lawrence. Bowling said the Hornets had 82 players in grades 7-12 on the first day of fall practice with more to likely come as the season nears.
The problem is the Hornets only stock 60 helmets.
"We keep around 60 and in the past that's sufficed. A few years ago we only had about 30 kids," Bowling said. "But our numbers have been growing. We actually faced a shortage last year, and that was before the consolidation."
"We tried to get out in front of the issue, but I guess there was just some poor planning," Bowling added. "I think some were hoping it was a problem that would just go away, but it hasn't."
The closure of R.A. Hubbard left helmets available, however, some were deemed unusable. The ones that weren't were sent off to be reconditioned, but they're not likely to be seen anytime soon.
"We sent them off, I told them to dip them in matte black and make half the face masks gold (East Lawrence) and half blue (Hatton) and we'll go from there," Bowling said. "I called the other day and they told me they're (8,000)-10,000 helmets behind and it could be several more weeks."
Hatton outfitted every player 10th-12th grade on the first day of practice, but it's the school's younger players that are suffering.
Because Hatton younger team is a junior high program and not middle school, the Hornets are unable to use youth helmets.
Bowling said he appreciated the outreach from other schools they have received.
"Coach (Trent) Walker at Lawrence County and Coach (Bo) Culver at Haleyville have reached out to try and help," said Bowling. "We may be the Hatton Rainbow Warriors with blue, red, black and white helmets, but we'll do what we have to do."
Bowling said he's open to any solution, but right now is not sure what that will be.
"It's frustrating as a coach to be in this situation," he said. "The biggest worry is if a kid doesn't have a helmet and can't play, then he'll leave the game. That's something you never want to see happen."
