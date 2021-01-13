TOWN CREEK – For years the Tanner Rattlers have stood in the way of Hatton basketball’s return to success.
However, Tuesday’s performance represented a changing of the guard.
Hatton, who had already defeated Tanner 75-67 earlier in the year, delivered one of their best performances of the season, beating the Rattlers 67-31.
“Tanner’s a young team and their youth shows at times. I think our experience was definitely a factor in this game," Hatton head coach Justin Henley said. “This was a big win and I’m really proud of the way we played. We’ve played a lot better the last few games and this was one of our best yet.”
Hatton led 18-8 after the first quarter and 37-18 at halftime. The Hornets outscored Tanner 24-9 in the third quarter.
After just four points in the first half, Ridge Harrison led the way with 12 points in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 16.
Briley Kerby had 10 for the Hornets, while Braden Stafford and Jaxson Mitchell both finished with eight. Skylar Townsend led the Rattlers with 11
The win was Hatton's fifth in a row. The Hornets are now 9-4. Hatton seems to be hitting its stride late in the season under its first-year head coach.
“We’ve played better and we’re definitely shooting a lot better than we were at the beginning of the season,” Henley said. “Obviously as a coach you still want to get better in all aspects, but I feel better at where we’re at. We’re getting up and down in transition really well, sometimes it’s a little fast for my liking, but it’s when we’re at our best.”
Hatton is undefeated in area play and two games with Whitesburg Christian, also undefeated in the area, decides who will host the area tournament.
Before the season, Henley, who is a former Hatton star, said getting the Hornet’s first area championship in 16 years would be a top priority. Securing home court advantage would go a long way in helping that.
“These next two area games are very big,” Henley said. “Winning these games to host the tournament would go a long way in helping us win it. We’re a long way from that, but hopefully our guys realize we can make this happen.”
--
Hatton girls 46, Tanner 32
Josie Harville poured in a game high 13 points Tuesday to lead the Lady Hornets to an area win over Tanner.
Hatton led the Rattlers 30-20 at halftime and 39-23 after three quarters.
Hatton’s Grace Ann Johnson and Kailyn Quails both finished with seven points. Amiya Redus led Tanner with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.