Lay of the land
The Hornets are in what may be the toughest region in Class 2A. Region 8 includes Mars Hill, Red Bay, Colbert County, Sheffield, Tharptown and Lexington. The lone loss for Mars Hill (14-1) last season came in the Class 1A state championship game. Red Bay (12-1) was the 2A, Region 7 champion. Colbert County (6-5) and Sheffield (6-5) both advanced to the playoffs.
Head coach
Denton Bowling (17-23) is starting his fifth season at Hatton. Rebuilding the program has been a slow process, but it may finally be paying off. This senior class has been through the weight room program for five years. The result is a stronger team with more weapons with speed.
Last season
The Hornets (5-5) lost four of their first five games but finished strong, winning four of the last five.
Last three seasons
Hatton is 13-17 over the past three seasons. Last year’s 5-5 mark follows a 6-4 season in 2018. That was the first time Hatton had a two-year stretch without a losing season since 1997 and 1998.
Words to grow on
“I can honestly say that I am as optimistic as I have been as head coach at Hatton,” Bowling said. “Our numbers are up, and our talent level is higher. I’m really excited about this season.”
Quarterback
Not too many high school coaches would be excited about having a sophomore at starting quarterback, but when the sophomore is a returning starter, it’s a different story.
Sophomore Briley Kerby (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) is back to direct the attack. Midway through last season the Hornets changed offensive formations from the Wing-T to the spread. That seemed to be a better fit for Kerby’s skills. After scoring a total of just 41 points in the first five games (1-4), Hatton scored 139 in the last five games (4-1).
“Briley stepped up and did a great job last season,” Bowling said. “He can run and he can throw. He’s our guy who can get the job done.”
Offense
Two of Kerby’s main weapons are seniors Jaxson Mitchell and Carter Reed. Mitchell (5-6, 175) was a first-team All-State selection at defensive back, where he had six interceptions. He’s just as valuable on offense with nine rushing touchdowns last season. He had 1,220 all-purpose yards.
“Jaxson is an exceptional kid and great leader for our football team,” Bowling said. “We have to get the ball in his hands as much as possible.”
Reed (5-10, 174) is another receiver/running back who brings a lot of talent to the table. Zane Harville (5-5, 126) is another shifty senior receiver.
Senior Ridge Harrison (6-2, 180) could be an intriguing addition to the offense from the basketball program. He runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and has a 38-inch vertical leap.
“The only athlete I have ever coached with a higher vertical jump was Bo Scarbrough (at Northridge in Tuscaloosa),” Bowling said. “Ridge could be another big weapon for us.”
James Jones (6-0, 155, Jr.) is another big target for the Hornets.
The offensive line is missing Gage Saint, who is now a freshman at Troy, but there is some experience mixed with size for this season. They are Eli Gann (5-9, 225, Sr.), Aiden Smith (5-11, 280, Jr.), Braden Stafford (6-3, 303, Soph.) and Weston Burney (6-1, 274, Fr.)
Defense
Senior Brock Pace (5-10, 184), a three-year starter, is the leader of the defense at linebacker.
Mitchell and Reed are both four-year starters on defense. Mitchell will be in the defensive backfield. Reed will be at linebacker.
Also at linebacker will be Wil Terry (5-8, 156, Sr.) and Blake Whitaker (5-8, 167, Soph.). Another possibility at the position is senior Gunner Lovelady (5-8, 188), who has missed two seasons with injuries.
Must-see games
After hosting Lawrence County in a jamboree contest the first week of the season, Hatton hits the road for non-region games vs. Central-Florence and Winston County. The first home game of the season is a region contest with Mars Hill.
“What that program has done is amazing,” Bowling said. “I know it was in 1A, but it would be amazing if it was 6A.”
Final word
“Putting a football program together is like doing a jigsaw puzzle,” Bowling said. “You start with the edge pieces and work your way to the middle. I feel like we are finally working on the middle pieces. The final pieces would mean a trip to the playoffs. That’s the goal for our program.”
