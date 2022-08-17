--
Lay of the land
Hatton will be in Class 2A, Region 8 with Falkville, Lexington, Red Bay, Sheffield, Tanner and Tharptown.
--
Head coach
Denton Bowling enters his sixth season at Hatton. The Hornets are 27-35 under Bowling with two playoff appearances.
--
Last season
Hatton (5-6, 3-3) finished fourth in Class 2A, Region 8 and advanced to the state playoffs.
--
Last three seasons
Hatton has gone 15-17 with two playoff appearances.
--
Words to grow on
Hatton exceeded expectations in 2021, going 5-5 in the regular season and reaching the playoffs. The Hornets return all but two players for the 2022 season.
"The biggest thing in the offseason that this group needed to do was mature. In the past they've gone by more on their talent and not their mental approach to the game," said Bowling. "I've been really impressed this offseason seeing them grow up."
--
Quarterback
Briley Kerby will return in 2022 for his fourth year as Hatton's starter.
"Briley takes some knocks for different things, but he's always been the ultimate competitor. He finds a way to lead and his toughness and tenacity has never been in doubt," Bowling said. "Briley has a great arm. His stats last year weren't great, but we were breaking in a new group of receivers. Hopefully, this year with more experience at the receiver position he can show what he can do."
Kerby threw for 532 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.
"He's also (an) All-State punter, which is great to have," Bowling said.
--
Offense
The only two players Hatton lost from last year's team were offensive linemen Aiden Smith and Michael Speegle.
"Aiden Smith was as good an offensive lineman as I've coached. Losing him and Speegle will be tough," Bowling said.
Hatton does return starters Braden Stafford, Weston Burney and Tay Montgomery, with Stafford holding Division I offers.
Jacob Fountain, Jace Terry and Cole McMillan are expected to fill the holes left.
At running back, the Hornets will return a two-headed monster in Carsen Reed and Alex Brackin. Reed rushed for 940 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Brackin added 596 yards and three touchdowns.
"I'll say this about Carsen and Alex and Briley as well. They're all dogs and they've put in a lot of work this offseason. I'm excited to see what they can do this year," Bowling said.
Tasean Love, Parker Huff and Kahne Little along with Brackin all return at receiver.
--
Defense
Hatton runs a complex defensive system, so having as many returning starters as the Hornets do will be a plus.
"A lot of people think you can go out there and be successful, but there's a lot to be said for experience," Bowling said. "We spent all last year trying to grow this group up. Amazingly we went 5-5, and now we have them all back."
Bowling said the linebacking corps of Carsen Reed and Micah Harville will be the strong suit. It's the first time Bowling has both starting linebackers returning.
Jasper Crumpton, Alex and Owen Brackin, Huff and Love return in the defensive backfield.
The defensive line will mirror the offensive line.
--
Must-see games
Road games at Tanner (Sept. 30) and Lexington (Oct. 14) could mean the difference between another low-seeded playoff appearance and a potential home playoff game and possibly a region championship.
--
Final word
"We open the season with two non-region games against 4A Wilson and 6A Columbia. Those two games are going to tell a lot about ourselves," Bowling said. "We need to be the best version of us rolling into Week 6. If we can do that, I think we can control our own destiny."
