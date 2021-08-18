Lay of the land
The Hatton Hornets are in Class 2A, Region 8. Joining them will be Colbert County, Lexington, Mars Hill, Red Bay, Sheffield and Tharptown.
---
Head coach
Denton Bowling starts his sixth season with the Hornets. Bowling holds a 22-29 overall record.
---
Last season
Hatton (5-6, 2-4) finished fourth last year in Region 8 behind Mars Hill, Red Bay and Colbert County to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Hornets lost 27-14 to Aliceville in the first round. Hatton averaged 26.9 points per game, while allowing 22.7 points per game.
---
Last three seasons
Hatton has gone 16-11 the past three seasons.
---
Words to grow on
"As coaches we have to be realists and understand that we lost a lot of guys from last year’s team," Bowling said. "But there's no doubt that last season instilled confidence in our program. We've got a lot of young guys this year, but there were a lot of positives to take from last season. I think we have a chance to be a pretty good football team."
---
Quarterback
The good news for Hatton is it will be the only team in Lawrence County that returns its starting quarterback.
Junior Briley Kerby is back for the third year in a row. Last season he passed for 1,257 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 448 yards and two scores.
"Briley has done a tremendous job at quarterback for us and having him back is a benefit," Bowling said. "We know teams are going to try and load the box on us. Fortunately Briley has the ability to throw the ball around. Now we just have to find the guys for him to throw to."
---
Offense
The Hornets will have to replace a lot on offense, starting with running back Jaxson Mitchell, who rushed for 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns a season ago.
Ridge Harrison was the team's leading receiver with 577 yards and four touchdowns. Hatton also lost Carter Reed and Zane Harville.
The strength of the offense will be along the offensive line, where the Hornets return four starters including Aiden Smith and Michael Speegle, the team's only seniors.
"It's funny because when this class was in seventh grade, those two guys were the only ones to play football," said Bowling. "Over the years we've added and lost guys from the class and now here we are again with just those two."
Joining them will be Braden Stafford and Weston Burney. The fifth spot is still up for grabs between Jace Terry, Taye Montgomery and Cole McMillan.
Carsen Reed, who rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns behind Mitchell, will be counted on to be the main running back.
---
Defense
Hatton feels comfortable on defense, Bowling said.
"We know what we do on defense. We have a system and it's worked for us year in and year out," Bowling said.
Up front, the Hornets lose Eli Gann but return Blake Whittaker. The four returning offensive linemen will also split time on the defensive front, as well as Jacob Fountain.
At linebacker, they lose Brock Pace and Wil Terry, but return Carsen Reed, who Bowling says is a key part of what they do defensively. Micah Harville and Jasper Crumpton will also play at linebacker.
The Hornets lose every starter in the secondary.
---
Must-see games
Hatton plays in one of the toughest regions in the state. Their game with Sheffield has decided the final playoff spot each of the last three seasons. However, a matchup at Red Bay on Oct. 7 could be the biggest of the year. Hatton has not defeated the Tigers since 1987.
---
Final word
"We don't have a lot of depth and we're playing a lot of young guys," Bowling said. "The key for us to be successful will be to identify our strengths early, and capitalize on those strengths."
