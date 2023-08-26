FLORENCE — The Hatton Hornets walked away with the win Friday against Wilson thanks to the connection between numbers 1 and 2.
“It’s just those one-on-one matchups, he’s just so hard to guard, unstoppable,” said starting Hatton quarterback No. 1 Ta’sean Love about his receiver, No. 2 Kenyon Suggs.
The Hornets got off to a slow start that was plagued with penalties. After being backed into their own end zone on the first drive, leading to a safety, they collected five false-start penalties in the first half.
The Warriors quickly added eight more points to the home side after they scored on their first drive with a 2-point conversation. However, Love decided to take that personally and cash in the next three touchdowns without a Wilson response.
“Yeah, we had a slow start, but we made it down the field on our next drive, put points on the board,” said Love. “Then in the second half we got the chance to slow it down.”
His first touchdown was to Suggs for 12 yards. He then topped off the third drive with a 24-yard run to the goal line, where he would cash it in to the end zone with a QB sneak.
On the next drive, Love made a 50-yard connection to Suggs for Hatton’s third touchdown and second 2-point conversion to put Wilson out of striking distance with 55 seconds left in the half. The Hornets would go to halftime leading 22-10.
Love and Suggs would account for two of the three Hatton touchdowns on the night, but Suggs wasn’t satisfied.
“I think I did good, but I could do better. I think I dropped two balls, I could have reeled those in and helped us out some more,” he said.
Suggs said he credits the offensive line for their win against the Warriors.
“The line did their part tonight, they blocked very good,“ Suggs said. “They gave the QB time to throw the ball and capitalize.”
Hatton’s head coach Denton Bowling thought his defense worked as a unit on Friday.
“The defensive line did a phenomenal job for us tonight, but it’s a unit,” Bowling said. “I thought the guys behind them did an excellent job. I couldn’t brag on the safety and the corners enough.”
Another player would not set foot in the end zone for the rest of the game as Hatton would get the stop in the red zone to put the Warriors to rest and finish the game 22-10.
