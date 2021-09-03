TOWN CREEK — The Hatton Hornets imposed their will Friday night and it resulted in a 38-20 win over Winston County.
The Hornets were virtually impossible to stop on the ground, rushing for five touchdowns, and earning their first win of the season.
“That’s really how we’ve approached the season. We know our lineman have the ability to get after it,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “It speaks to the work that we do in the summer, and it speaks to the mentality these kids have. We want to outwork everyone else.”
Hatton took the opening kickoff 65 yards and capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown run by quarterback Briley Kerby. The drive drained six minutes off the clock.
“That really set us up for the rest of the game,” Kerby said. “It gave us confidence knowing that we could just pound it down their throat.”
Kerby followed a three-touchdown rushing performance last week with two more touchdowns (three, 35 yards) this week. He also set up another touchdown with a 56-yard pass to Parker Huff.
Running back Carsen Reed rushed for two touchdowns, of six and 34 yards. Alex Brackin rushed for a 35-yard score.
“Coming into the season, with the loss of Carter Reed and Jaxson Mitchell, you kind of had to wonder who was going to carry the ball,” Bowling said. “That question has been answered quickly. Briley, Carsen and Alex have all proved they can carry the rock and have really given us a three-headed monster in the backfield.”
Winston County’s scores came on touchdown runs of one and three yards, as well as a 63-yard touchdown pass. The Yellow Jackets gave up a safety when they fumbled a backward pass in the end zone.
The win gave Class 2A Hatton a rebound win after a season-opening loss last week to Central Florence. The Hornets played that game with just 17 players due to COVID-19. Bowling said the fight they showed in that game helped lead to the win Friday.
“That was a 4A playoff team we played, but our kids never quit even though it would have been easy to,” Bowling said. “We’ve been faced with some pretty tough circumstances the past two weeks, but we’ve fought through it. I really have to tip my hat to these players and our coaches.”
Hatton will travel next week to take on Mars Hill in their first region game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.