HANCEVILLE — Sitting in the postgame press conference, Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness reflected on her team’s season.
The Hornets had just been defeated by Sulligent 52-44 in the final of the 2A Northwest Regional tournament, denying them a second straight trip to the Final Four. Yet, despite the loss, all Chamness could feel was pride in her team.
“I can not stress to everybody how proud I am of this team,” Chamness said. “We lost four starters from last year’s team, two more this year to ACL injuries and still made it to the Elite Eight. They never quit, they never gave up.”
A season after having expectations of making it to Birmingham and the Final Four or bust, the Hornets weren’t expected to even get to the Sweet 16. That motivated them to make it to their third straight Elite Eight.
“A lot of people doubted us,” said Hatton junior Kailyn Quails. “We had a young team, but they really stepped up and showed what kind of players they are.”
Hatton started the game great, building a 14-12 lead after the first quarter. However, in the second quarter things began to unravel. The Hornets' shooting went cold, and they were outscored 16-4 in the quarter. They also finished the game with 19 turnovers, shot 10 of 19 from the free-throw line and were just 2 of 13 for 3-pointers, all of which were uncharacteristic of the Hornets.
“We got good looks, got good shots off. We did what we needed to do, but the shots didn’t fall,” Chamness said. “We didn’t shoot free throws well, and (Sulligent) pressured us and made us commit 19 turnovers. It’s hard to win games when you do that.”
Quails led Hatton with a game high 25 points, while Chloe Gargis added seven. Both players made the All-Tournament team.
Both players were integral in helping Hatton reach the Elite Eight after the injuries of starters Lillie McGregor and Anna Kate Potter.
“It was important for us to step up because a lot of the girls that were having to play didn’t have varsity experience,” Quails said.
“We knew if we wanted to get back here we had to step up,” added Gargis.
Hatton had just one senior this year, McGregor, and no seniors who played in the regional tournament. Expectations will be high for the Hornets in 2023.
"The expectation is to get back to Birmingham,” Chamness said. “That’s it. We won’t settle for less.”
