OXFORD — The Hatton players were stunned. It wasn’t supposed to end like this.
For a team that had visions of another blue map, no one expected Hatton to exit on day one of the 2A state tournament.
Yet, that’s exactly what happened.
After defeating Ider 8-0 in Game 1, Hatton lost to Orange Beach 10-1, and Thorsby 13-10, bringing to an end what was a special season for the 40-22, No. 3 ranked Hatton Hornets.
“I’m heartbroken. Devastated,” said senior Katie Dawson.
“You never think it’s going to end until it actually does,” added senior Ashlyn Potter. “It’s hard to watch it all end.”
Hatton played its first game of the day at 9 a.m. and wrapped up its final game just after 7 p.m.
“We’re not going to use that as an excuse, because Thorsby had to do the same, but the fact is we ran out of gas against a good team,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “It’s a disadvantage to girls 1A-7A that the state asks more of softball than baseball. I think it’s unfortunate how this tournament is set up where you require teams to play back-to-back-to-back, and games run behind and you don’t get a break.”
Despite his frustrations, Bowling gave glowing reviews for how his team performed this season.
“If you told me in January that we had a chance to play here, I don’t think many people would have believed you,” Bowling said. “We were down two starters right off the bat, but these girls battled day in and day out. I can’t say enough about what they overcame this season.”
--
Thorsby 13, Hatton 10: What looked like a rout early almost turned into one of the most miraculous comebacks ever.
Thorsby took a 12-0 lead and was just an out away from ending the game in five innings before Hatton embarked on a furious comeback, scoring 10 runs in the final three innings.
“Once they got up, we kind of thought that this was it, we’re going home” Potter said. “Then we realized it wasn’t over yet. Unfortunately, it was a little too late.”
Hatton kept the game alive in the fifth with three runs off an RBI single by Maddie Heflin and a two-RBI triple by Kailyn Quails.
Brianna Oliver blasted a three-run bomb in the sixth, while Quails added another two-RBI triple and Potter an RBI single.
“My kids had a chance to roll over, they were down to three outs. They found a way to keep the game alive and from there they fought,” Bowling said. “That speaks to the character of those girls and to our program as a whole.”
Quails led the team with four hits and four RBIs, while Oliver had two hits and three RBIs.
--
Orange Beach 10, Hatton 1: Hatton was outhit 13-5 by the defending state champions and No. 1 ranked team in 2A.
The Makos scored two runs in the first and one each in the second through fifth innings before exploding for four in the sixth.
--
Hatton 8, Ider 0: Hatton coach Bowling repeated throughout the game that his team needed to blow it open, and in the sixth inning it finally happened.
After scoring three runs through the first five innings, the Hornets exploded for five in the sixth, sealing the win in Game 1 of the 2A state tournament.
Bradyn Mitchell led the team with four hits and two RBIs, while Arlie Armstrong had two hits and two RBIs. Mitchell also picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two hits and no runs in six innings with five strikeouts.
