THARPTOWN — Jaxson Mitchell accounted for three touchdowns and intercepted a pass as Hatton rolled past Tharptown 52-6 in Class 2A, Region 8 play Friday.
Mitchell rushed for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another, while Carter Reed added two rushing touchdowns.
Wil Terry also rushed for a touchdown.
Hatton (3-5, 1-4) closes out region play next week against Sheffield.
