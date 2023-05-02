HATTON — For Hatton softball, winning the area tournament has become an annual tradition. That's especially true for the team's five seniors.
Coming into Monday night, the Hornets' senior class had won an area championship every year they had been a part of the program. In their final home game, the talented group added one more, defeating Lexington twice (11-0, 11-0) to bring home the title.
"I'm glad it ended the way it did," said senior Kailyn Quails of her final home game. "Winning an area championship every year is impressive."
Hatton's five seniors are Quails, Bradyn Mitchell, Mallie Yarbrough, Dagen Brown and Jazzmine Mason.
Quails, Mitchell, Yarbrough and Brown have all started at least three seasons, meaning they've put in a lot of time on Hatton's home field.
"You hate to think about this being their last home game because that just means you're about to lose them," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "These girls have played a crucial part in the success we've had over the past several years."
Quails, Yarbough and Brown were all chosen to be a part of the All-Tournament team along with Brianna Oliver and Anna Kate Potter.
Mitchell was named the tournament MVP.
Hatton advances to the 2A regional tournament, which will take place next Tuesday at the Florence Sportsplex.
Before then, the team will have a week to practice. Something Bowling has been clamoring for.
"We've got to focus in on the little things so we can be the best version of who we can be next week," Bowling said.
Hatton's seniors are looking to finish their careers with another trip to the state tournament, which would be their third.
"I think we can go pretty far," said Quails.
"I think we have what it takes to win it all," added Mitchell.
--
Hatton 11, Lexington 0: Hatton scored eight runs in the first two innings to blow the area championship game open.
Brianna Oliver opened the game with a leadoff home run and scored three runs.
Mitchell and Yarbrough each had two hits and three RBIs, while Quails had two hits and two RBIs. Mitchell also had a home run.
Oliver got the win in the circle, allowing four hits and no runs with three strikeouts.
--
Hatton 11, Lexington 0: Mitchell had two hits and three RBIs as the Hornets dominated in game one against Lexington.
She also got the win in the circle, allowing just one hit and no runs with five strikeouts.
Oliver had two hits and an RBI, while Yarbrough and Chloe Gargis each had a hit and two RBIs.
Mitchell and Yarbrough each had home runs.
