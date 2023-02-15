centerpiece spotlight Hatton's offense stalls in subregional loss to Red Bay By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Hatton's Kahne Little goes for a layup during the Hornets' game vs. Red Bay on Tuesday night. [CALEB SUGGS/DECATUR DAILY] Buy Now Hatton's Lamarcus Almon gets fouled while trying to drive inside during the Hornets' game vs. Red Bay on Tuesday night. [CALEB SUGGS/DECATUR DAILY] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RED BAY — Tuesday night was an off night to say the least for the Hatton Hornets.Facing Red Bay on the road in the subregional round of the state basketball playoffs, the Hornets lost to the Tigers 62-41.Like it has multiple times this season, offensive struggles again plagued the Hornets in the season-ending loss."That's been our thing all year," said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. "We've struggled at times, and when it's bad, it's real bad."It didn't start off real bad, however.Despite Red Bay shooting 4 of 4 from behind the arc in the first quarter, Hatton kept up, trailing just 19-13 at the end of the quarter.Troubles arose in the second quarter when the Hornets finished with just four points and trailed 31-17 at halftime."It felt like they made every shot and we just couldn't get anything going," Henley said. "They did a good job of guarding us, and when we did get open looks, we didn't take advantage."Foul trouble didn't help. Multiple Hornets were in trouble, including star Kahne Little, who had to sit out much of the first half."That hurt us. He's a guy that helps us go," Henley said. "But at the end of the day, they still made more shots than we did."Little led Hatton in scoring with 12 points, while LaMarcus Almon had 11. Holden Inman led Red bay with 15. Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Botany × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMotorist airlifted after crash on BeltlineFormer Auburn player Savage new Decatur High football head coachDad says his daughter, granddaughter also targeted in Falkville shootingsReed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super BowlAthens High cheer places first at nationals and worldsBeltline Road intersection complete, work to begin on second intersectionApartment zoning approved for recently annexed propertyRoundup: 6 area teams to travel after runner-up finishesBeltline Road intersection with Central Parkway reopensWest Morgan claims area championship Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGallery 157: Moulton couple sharing the impact of art (2)Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How is Joe Biden doing at the midpoint of his term in office? (2)Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes (1)Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case (1)Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)Council rejects mayor's amphitheater upgrades even with alternates in proposal (1)Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)The 'party of ideas' has run out (1)Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)Lawrence plans to end garbage service to Courtland, North Courtland (1)Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl (1)Around the region (1)Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1) Online Poll Do you view Russia or China as a greater threat to the United States? You voted: Russia China Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.