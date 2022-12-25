HATTON — Kailyn Quails said it was a bittersweet moment.
Putting on her uniform for the last time, she reflected on her playing time at Hatton.
"It's kind of sad. It ended quicker than I wanted it to," Quails said. "But I'm glad for the time I've been able to spend here. I feel like I did the best I could to help this program."
Quails did more than just help. The senior has been a star for the Hatton volleyball team for the past three seasons.
This year, she proved just how valuable she was as she finished the season with 632 kills, 393 digs, 97 aces, 61 assists and 57 blocks while helping lead the Hornets to a 41-14 record and a No. 2 ranking in Class 2A.
Her strong season has earned her the honor of being the 2022 Decatur Daily Volleyball Player of the Year.
"She was definitely a huge asset," said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle. "Anytime we needed a point, she was someone we would go to. She was never afraid to step up."
Quails' career totals were 1617 kills, 586 digs, 252 aces and 209 blocks. However, Speegle said Quails' contributions to the team showed up in more than just the stats.
"Her energy was contagious. The entire team would follow it," she said. "I had to tell her many times that I knew she didn't always like it, but her energy was the team's energy. They would feed off her.
"We're going to miss that next year."
Described as a "pure athlete" and "very knowledgeable of the game," Quails did it all for Hatton. She played all six rotation spots and was just as valuable on defense as offense. Speegle said Quails brought a skill set that "you don't see in many players."
The impact she made on the program will be one that lasts for years to come.
"Being a leader, that's what I want to be remembered as," Quails said. "I hope that I had a positive impact on others."
