HATTON — At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Hatton's Braden Stafford has the size that football coaches at any level drool over.
For three seasons, Stafford has manned a tackle position for the Hatton Hornets, and for good reason: His size and tenacity have made him one of the most formidable linemen in north Alabama.
But when it comes to Stafford, or Buddy as his friends call him, there's more than meets the eye. Underneath all of that size, lies a tremendous athlete.
Stafford excels at three sports — football, basketball and baseball — and is generally regarded as one of the top athletes at Hatton High School.
"Braden Stafford is one of the best big-guy athletes I've ever seen in my entire tenure as a coach," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "When he wants to, he can do whatever he wants to do."
In 2021 Hatton took advantage of his athleticism, slotting him at tight end on certain plays, and not just as a decoy, extra lineman or for a trick play, either. Stafford ran routes and even hauled in a few catches, including some in the Hornets' playoff clinching road win over Sheffield.
"That's something special," Stafford said. "When I was younger, I was a running back, but as I grew I moved to the line. But when I was told I would get a chance to make plays like that, I was ready for it."
Stafford and fellow lineman Weston Burney are also at the front of Hatton's hands team, spots generally held by the team's receivers or running backs.
"It's kind of a running joke that we have two linemen as the centerpoint of our hands team," Bowling said. "But they're big bodies, great athletes and have great hands. Why wouldn't you have them out there?"
Finding ways to get Stafford used in the passing game is something that could happen again in 2022.
"When it comes to Hatton football, I would say expect anything," Bowling said. "I would love to get him involved in the passing game some because, not only are we taking advantage of a great athlete, but that means we have people stepping up on the line."
--
A matured team
Expectations are high for the Hornets, who return all but two players from last year's playoff team.
"It's different around here," Stafford said. "I like the atmosphere in the community."
Bowling lauded his current team's talent, saying their biggest challenge was maturing over the offseason. Stafford believes they've done that.
"When I first started on varsity, we played but we weren't really a team," Stafford said. "The past few years, we've all grown together, and I think we've taken big steps this past offseason for sure."
He said the Hornets are capable of meeting expectations this season.
"I'm about positive that we will host and win a first-round (playoff) game," he said.
And along the way, he'll be looking to achieve some personal goals as well.
"I want to catch a touchdown pass," Stafford said. "That's something I wanted last year. Hopefully I'll get the chance this year."
