Former West Morgan basketball coach Justin Henley was hired Friday to lead the program at Hatton.
It’s a homecoming for Henley, who grew up in Hatton.
“I feel like Coach Henley is one of the top basketball coaches in all of North Alabama,” Hatton Principal Anthony Inman told the Moulton Advertiser. “Justin is a graduate of Hatton and I’m very proud that he will be joining our staff here at Hatton High School.”
Henley replaces Tanner Tesney, who coached two years at Hatton.
In two seasons at West Morgan, Henley went 35-22. This past season he led the Rebels to the Class 4A, Area 13 championship and to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State for the first time since 2016.
