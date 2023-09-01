Hatton Garth and Porter
Buy Now

Former R.A. Hubbard players Triston Garth, left and KD Porter are making a big impact for the Hatton Hornets. [ZANE TURNER/DECATUR DAILY]

It’s been more than a year since the Lawrence County school board closed R. A. Hubbard High School and dispersed its students across the county.

View our Print Replica

—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.