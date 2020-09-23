HATTON — Kailyn Quails had 22 kills as Hatton picked up wins over West Point (25-20, 25-27, 15-10) and Russellville (25-10, 25-13) on Monday.
Quails had 13 kills against West Point and closed out the sweep with nine kills and three digs against Russellville.
Against West Point, Bradyn Mitchell had eight kills and three digs, and Kamie Kirk had five kills. Dagen Brown had 19 assists and three digs, while Olivia Anderson had four kills and a pair of blocks.
Anderson had six kills against Rusellville, while Michell added four kills, two aces and two digs. Brown finished with 14 assists and five digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.