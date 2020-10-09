HATTON — Hatton struggled to contain Red Bay’s ground game on Thursday, allowing 258 rushing yards in a 47-8 region loss to the visiting Tigers.
Red Bay outgained Hatton 384-254 in total offense, passing for 126 yards on just three completions.
Alex Brackin had a rushing touchdown for the Hornets, who combined to carry the ball 30 times for 83 total yards.
Hatton (2-5, 0-4 in Class 2A, Region 8) hosts Tharptown in region play next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.