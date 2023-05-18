OXFORD — Bradyn Mitchelll said it's been a long time coming.
The Hatton senior has been a varsity player for the Hornets since she was in the seventh grade. She's been a part of several talented teams that all fell short of winning a championship.
This season, she finally got that title.
"I've waited for this moment for so long. I'm so happy it's finally year," said Mitchell.
Hatton defeated Wicksburg by a score of 12-10 in Game 2 Wednesday night to win the 2A state championship.
The championship is Hatton''s first since 2017, head coach Denton Bowling's first season.
And in Bowling's final season as coach of Hatton. the Hornets pulled out one more.
"What these kids accomplished this year, it had nothing to do with me," Bowling said. "This is a special group of young ladies, and they've earned this. Words can't express how proud I am."
Bowling says he's had more talented teams top to bottom in recent years, but something about this team was different.
"Hard work beats talent when talent don't work. I'll stand by that saying day in and day out," Bowling said. "This group has heart, and that was the difference."
For a while, it seemed like the coveted blue map trophy would elude the Hornets once again.
Needing just one win in two games, Hatton led 6-2 in Game 1. But a line drive off the foot of Mitchell, who was pitching, changed the game completely. The hit forced her out of the pitcher's circle and Wicksburg took advantage, scoring 12 runs to win Game 1 14-6.
Game 2 started much the same.
The Panthers scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead, while Hatton looked borderline lifeless.
However, it didn't take long for the Hornets to find their energy.
Junior Marlie Hood drove in two runs on an RBI triple and kickstarted a seven-run inning.
Hatton grabbed the lead and never looked back.
"It was crazy. After that we just went on a high and never got down," Hood said.
Mallie Yarbrough led the team with two hits and two RBIs. Hood, Kailyn Quails and Brianna Oliver all had two hits and an RBI.
Mitchell was chosen as the tournament MVP. Oliver and Quails were selected for the All-tournament team.
The win capped what has been a roller coaster season for the Hornets, who have battled through almost every adversity possible.
"All this group has ever done is fight. That's all they've down all season and that's what they did tonight," Bowling said. "Because of that, they now get to call themselves champions."
The win also gives a senior class (Mitchell, Quails, Yarbrough, Dagen Brown and Jazzmine Mason) full of players who have starred for the Hornets for three or more seasons the perfect ride into the sunset.
"We never backed down. That's who we are as a team," said Kailyn Quails. "Now we're leaving as champions."
