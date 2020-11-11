Hazel Green swept a varsity basketball doubleheader at Austin on Tuesday, with the boys defeating the Black Bears 72-64 and the girls winning 51-18.
Cameron Collins led the Austin boys with 15 points. Winston Lyle had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Tyrese Roach added 11 points.
Jalen Orr scored nine points and had four assists.
Jaylon Curry scored a game-high 24 points for Hazel Green. Jaden Myers had 20 points.
Tashanti Watkins had five points to lead the Austin girls.
Leah Brooks (15), Grace Watson (11) and Samiya Steele (10) each scored in double figures for Hazel Green.
Danville boys 52, Priceville 46: KJ Melson poured in a game-high 22 points as Danville opened the 2020 season with a win.
The Hawks trailed 22-21 at halftime before outscoring Priceville 16-8 in the third quarter to take the lead.
Kohl Randolph had 14 points and seven rebounds for Danville (1-0), while Dylan Parker pulled down 11 rebounds.
Cole Lindeman led Priceville (0-1) with 20 points. Chris Thomas scored 12 points.
Cullman girls 58, Brewer 30: Cullman scored 28 points in the second quarter to build a 42-13 halftime lead and put the game out of reach.
Hope West led Brewer (0-1) with eight points, while Reagan Lowery added six points.
Avan McSwain (15), Jaden Winfrey (12) and Maci Brown (11) each scored in double figures for Cullman.
