Hartselle High’s Jinger Heath and Priceville High’s Cole Linderman were the big winners at Monday’s Morgan County Tournament.
Heath, who is a sophomore, won her third county tournament championship after shooting 71 at Point Mallard. She won it the first time as a seventh grader in 2018 with a 74. She repeated in 2019 as an eighth grader with a 77. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID.
Linderman, who is also a sophomore, shot 72 on Monday to edge both 2019 champion Brayden Nelson of Brewer and West Morgan’s Walker Smith by one shot.
Heath was joined on the All-Tournament team by Hartselle team No. 1 teammates Alyssa Berry (78) and Lauren Temples (84), Brewer’s Abby Brown (95) and Hartselle No. 2's Hannah Hall (101).
Linderman, Nelson and Smith were joined on the All-Tournament team by Brewer’s Kaden Cobbs (84) and Priceville’s Dakota Cartee (85).
The team championship for girls went to Hartselle No. 1 with a 233 with Hartselle No. 2 second at 322. Priceville took the boys championship with a 351 to Decatur No. 1’s 382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.