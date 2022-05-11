HUNTSVILLE — Jinger Heath and her Hartselle teammates did their best Tuesday afternoon to overtake UMS-Wright for the girls Class 6A golf title.
Their best just wasn’t quite good enough though, as the Bulldogs held on for a five-shot victory.
Heath definitely made it interesting down the stretch. She fired a career-best 6-under-par 66 in the second round on the RTJ Golf Trail Hampton Cove’s Highlands course to just miss winning the individual title by one shot. UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown shot 71-69 to grab medalist honors in one of the tightest finishes in the tournament.
“We played about as good as we have played all year, so that’s all you can ask for,” Hartselle girls coach Jesse Perrin said. “You just want to have a chance on the last day.”
Trailing by two shots entering the final round, Hartselle counted Heath’s 66, a 77 by Lauren Temples and an 86 by Alyssa Berry. But UMS-Wright countered with Brown’s 69, a 70 by Tori Waters and an 87 by Noel Freeman to increase the winning margin to five shots.
UMS-Wright’s winning score was 465. Hartselle was at 470, with Homewood and Spanish Fort following.
“It was good,” Heath said of her final round. “I knew going into today I needed to play good since I kind of struggled (Monday).”
Heath said one difference in Monday and Tuesday was her course management.
“I think I played a bit smarter today,” she said. “That’s what caused me some trouble. I wanted to come out today and make up all the shots I let go.”
Heath jump-started her round with four consecutive birdies from holes 9-12. All of her birdie putts were within eight feet.
“She’s fun to watch,” Perrin said. “She was disappointed with yesterday’s 75, which is a bad round for her, which is crazy. I watched her today make four birdies in a row that gave her a chance to win. She’s fun to watch. To shoot 66 on the last day at state is pretty impressive.”
Heath paid tribute to UMS for holding off the Tigers.
“UMS is a really good team; they were hard to beat,” Heath said.
Also in Class 6A, Hartselle’s Tristan Wisener shot 76-74 to finish tied for fifth place in the boys division.
In Class 4A boys, Priceville’s Cole Lindeman finished tied for seventh at 159 with rounds of 82-77.
Playing in its first in Class 1A-2A state championship as a team, Athens Bible turned in a third-place showing behind winner Elba and runner-up Brantley.
Athens Bible finished with a two-round total of 701, 36 shots off Elba’s winning 665 total. North Sand Mountain was fourth.
Luke Davis led the way with a third-place finish in the individual standings. Davis shot 78-77 for a 155 total and just a shot out of second-place finisher Jay Wilson of Elba. Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton, playing as an individual, won the Class 1A/2A title with a 1-under 143.
In Class 5A boys, Lawrence County finished fourth behind UMS-Wright, Guntersville and John Carroll Catholic.
Kaleb Proctor led the Red Devils with rounds of 85-77 to finish tied for ninth place.
In Class 1A-3A girls, Lindsay Lane finished fourth behind Mars Hill, Trinity and Bayside Academy, but did have the individual runner-up in Chloe Ruble, who shot rounds of 74-77. Brindlee Mountain’s Ellie Cothran was medalist with 74-67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.