Fans' Boys Player of the Week: Dylan Hunter, East Lawrence — The senior ran for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns in East Lawrence’s 34-28 win over Locust Fork. East Lawrence coach James Moore converted Hunter to running back from offensive guard last year after taking over as head coach. "He's made himself into a really good running back," Moore said. "He's done everything he's supposed to. He's a good kid to coach."
Fans' Girls Player of the Week: Lexi Heidt, Lawrence County — The senior had a big night for the Red Devils on Thursday, tallying 18 kills, seven digs and three aces in wins over West Point and East Limestone. "Lexi is having a standout season so far," Lawrence County coach Robyn Hutto said. "She's definitely become a leader and has embraced the role. When the game is on the line set Lexi she will finish it."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Priceville’s Jerry Burton, Clements’ Jairrice Pryo, Danville’s Luke Nail, and Austin’s Kendall Scales. Girls: Athens’ Alli Williams, Priceville’s Hollee Mason, Austin’s LaKerria Frye, and West Morgan’s Morgan Moseley.
