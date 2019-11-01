ARDMORE — River Helms scored touchdowns on both sides of the ball, returning an interception for a score, catching a touchdown pass and running for another, as West Limestone closed the 2019 season with a 43-8 win over county rival Ardmore.
Helms, who received a scholarship offer from Missouri on Friday morning, finished with four catches for 104 yards.
West Limestone quarterback C.J. Adams completed 8 of 10 passes for 163 yards, with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tyree Hiliaire in addition to a 27-yard touchdown pass to Helms.
Helms (27 yards), Colton Hobson (4 yards) and Brett Beckworth (1 yard) each had touchdown runs for West Limestone (6-4). Helms' interception return covered 45 yards.
Tommy Stevenson had a 3-yard touchdown run for Ardmore (2-8). He finished with a team-high 62 yards rushing on 16 carries.
