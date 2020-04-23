Three softball teams and three baseball teams are slugging it out for the right to say they have the area’s favorite uniforms.
In softball it’s Danville, Athens Bible and Decatur. The battle in baseball is down to Athens Bible, Elkmont and Brewer.
The final round of voting starts today at decaturdaily.com and concludes Sunday night.
The contest started April 5 with 20 softball teams and 19 baseball teams. The semifinal round was down to eight softball and eight baseball on April 16.
So far there have been 15,257 votes cast. Softball has drawn the most at 8,757. Baseball has 6,500.
The contest has shown that a small enrollment number doesn’t mean a team can’t compete. Danville softball has had the most votes of any team with 737 in the first round and 735 in the semifinals. Danville’s average daily enrollment for the Alabama High School Athletic Association 2020-2022 reclassification is 281.5.
Athens Bible is the second smallest school in the area at 91.13, which is just ahead of R.A. Hubbard at 63. Athens Bible has totaled 1,014 votes for softball and 1,054 for baseball.
Decatur softball has had the biggest turnaround in the semifinals. After just making the semifinals as the No. 8 team with 314 votes, Decatur recorded 609 to advance to the finals.
Elkmont baseball is pushing Athens Bible. After getting 331 votes in the first round, Elkmont jumped to 592 in the semifinals.
Brewer baseball continues to show why every vote counts. Brewer advanced to the semifinals by one vote and made to the finals by 33 votes. With all three teams starting the finals with zero votes, can Brewer overcome Athens Bible and Elkmont?
So let us know what you like by casting your votes. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
