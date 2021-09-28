Some places have special days like Third Friday or First Monday, but for high school football in October it’s the first four Fridays.
Those are the nights where dreams of playing in the November playoffs sink or swim.
There are 16 area games to be played this Friday on the first day of October. Each game is a key stepping stone to the state playoffs that start on Nov. 4 and 5.
Here’s a look at five of the games:
• Athens (3-3, 2-1) at Hartselle (6-0, 3-0): This is a meeting of Class 6A, Region 8 defending champion Athens vs. Hartselle, the region team that has looked the most impressive this season.
Besides the region ramifications, there’s the rivalry dating back 100 years. Hartselle leads 39-32-2. Athens has won the last two meetings, 29-18 in 2019 and 19-7 in 2020. Before that it was all Hartselle with the Tigers winning 13 in a row dating to 2007.
• Decatur (1-4, 1-2) at Cullman (4-2, 2-1): If comparing scores of games involving common region opponents means anything, this could be a close game or a blowout.
Hartselle beat Decatur at home (42-21) and Cullman on the road (35-14) both by 21 points. That would appear to mean a close game Friday. Against Buckhorn, the scores aren’t that close. Decatur beat Buckhorn 16-14 at home and Cullman won 35-0 at Buckhorn.
Comparing scores doesn’t usually matter in this rivalry that goes back to 1922. Decatur has a decided edge at 34-17-2, but Cullman has won the last two meetings.
• Grissom (1-4, 0-3) at Austin (1-4, 0-3): One of these teams gets out of the Class 7A, Region 4 cellar and clings to whatever chance they have left of making the playoffs.
• Ardmore (5-0, 2-0) at Russellville (5-1, 3-0): Last Friday, Russellville’s Golden Tigers lost to the undefeated Hartselle Tigers. This Friday they played the undefeated Ardmore Tigers.
• Brooks (5-0, 3-0) at West Limestone (4-1, 2-1): It’s another cat fight with these two teams. Last year, it was the West Limestone Wildcats taking a 29-27 win at the home of the Brooks Lions.
In case you missed it
• Hartselle’s 58-21 win over Russellville was one of four games last week across the state that featured undefeated teams. The other three games saw 7A Thompson beat 6A Mountain Brook 51-0, 6A Helena beat 6A McAdory 41-35 in two overtimes, and 1A Sweet Water beat 2A Leroy 41-26.
• Defensive back Reed Blankenship (West Limestone) became Middle Tennessee’s all-time leading tackler last Friday with his 13 stops in the Blue Raiders’ 42-39 loss at Charlotte.
Blankenship has 348 career tackles, which ranks fourth nationally among active players. He broke the school record set 35 years ago.
MTSU hosts Marshall at 6 p.m. Saturday on the Stadium network.
• Jalik Jaggwe (Austin) had three catches Saturday for 89 yards in William Jewell’s 41-21 loss to Kentucky Wesleyan. Jaggwe is a fifth-year senior at the NCAA Division III school in Liberty, Missouri. The Cardinals visit McKendree University on Saturday.
Jaggwe is in his third year at William Jewell after playing two years at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College. He has 73 career catches for 1,239 yards and 10 touchdowns.
• Defensive back Keondre Swoopes (Hartselle) had two tackles Saturday in UAB’s 28-21 win at Tulane. UAB hosts Liberty on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the first game in Birmingham’s new Protective Stadium. The game will be carried by the CBS Sports Network.
• Defensive back Reddy Steward (Austin) had one tackle Saturday in Troy’s 29-16 loss at Louisiana-Monroe. Troy visits South Carolina on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
