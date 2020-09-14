Herman Myers, who coached boys and girls basketball teams to state tournament championships, died last week at 93.
The 1994 Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame inductee coached the Priceville boys to the 1965 Class 2A state championship. He coached the Johnson girls to state championships in 1979 and 1983.
The Cotaco native was an All-County and All-District player at Cotaco in 1947. After graduating from what is now the University of North Alabama in 1950, Myers became head coach at Danville. He coached the Hawks to Morgan County Tournament championships in 1953 and 1954. His 1967 Priceville team also won the Morgan County Tournament.
Myers later coached at Hartselle and served as principal at both Priceville and Brewer.
