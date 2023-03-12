ROGERSVILLE — Ben Frasier doubled and drove in three runs as Lindsay Lane picked up a 7-1 win at Lauderdale County on Saturday.
Seth Mitchell had two hits and one RBI for the Lions, while Alexander Cook added two doubles. Ethan Hotz and Lane Jones had one RBI each.
Ray Anderson got the start and worked 2 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on six hits while striking out five.
West Limestone 8-8, Colbert County 5-3: West Limestone scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to erase a 4-2 deficit and held on for a win on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Keegan Laxson went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Dawson Downs added a pair of hits and one RBI. Andrew Abernathy pitched four innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Weston Owens had three hits and two RBIs for West Limestone in the finale. Colin Patterson and Cooper Phillips had two hits and one RBI each for the Wildcats and Landon Navas pitched four innings for the win, giving up two unearned runs while striking out two.
Elkmont 4-6, Brewer 3-1: Jake Guthrie pitched five innings to earn the win in game one for Elkmont on Saturday, allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts.
Corder Hobbs had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Mykell Murrah added a double and one RBI. Clay Looney had two singles.
Hunter Knighten and Brayden Murphy had one hit and one RBI each for Brewer.
Hunter Fielding and Jack Thomas had one hit and two RBIs each to lead Elkmont in game two. Murrah pitched four innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
Kade George had a double for Brewer.
Danville 1, Good Hope 0: Reece Cowart tossed a three-hit shutout for Danville on Saturday, striking out five over seven innings to pick up the win.
Gage Taylor had one hit and one RBI for the Hawks, while Jackson Randolph added a pair of singles.
Priceville 8, Ardmore 3: Wes Walker homered and drove in three runs for Priceville on Saturday.
JoJo Garrison had a double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Jaidan Gordon added two hits and one RBI. Jackson Prickett worked 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing no runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Keaton Tobar had two hits and one RBI for Ardmore.
Decatur Heritage 7, Ardmore 5: Bo Solley homered and drove in two runs for Decatur Heritage on Saturday.
Jasper Miller had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Paxton Tarver and Aiden Waldrep added one RBI each. Bryant Sparkman had two hits. Brady Wilson pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout.
Skyler Jean had a solo homer for Ardmore and Keaton Johns had one hit and two RBIs.
Priceville 11, Decatur Heritage 6: Xander Gaines and Brayden Burney had four hits and two RBIs each for Priceville on Saturday.
Walker homered and drove in two runs, while Prickett, Garrison and Ty Parker added one hit and one RBI each. Colman Gann pitched three innings for the win, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out five.
Sparkman homered and drove in two runs for Decatur Heritage and Paxton Tarver had a double and two RBIs. Solley had two hits, including a double.
Lawrence County 16, Haleyville 12: Parker Frost went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to lead Lawrence County in a high-scoring win on Saturday.
Sutton Phillips, Levi Sanderson and Wyatt Knight had one hit and two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Tripp Engle added four hits, including a triple.
Wiley Bowling pitched two innings for the win, allowing one hit with a pair of strikeouts.
Sumiton Christian 13, Falkville 3: Owen Teague had three hits and one RBI for Falkville on Saturday.
Kole Fitzgerald had one hit and one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Dawson Fowler, Logan Fowler and Sawyer Reynolds added two hits each.
Hatton 7, East Lawrence 5: Micah Harville doubled, singled twice and drove in a run as Hatton picked up a win over East Lawrence on Friday.
Alex Brackin had a hit and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Bryson Jeffreys added a single and one RBI. Owen Brackin and Will Steadman had one hit each.
Jeffreys pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Tylan Smith had two hits and one RBI for East Lawrence. Lane Smith had a pair of doubles for the Eagles and Coleman Garner drove in one run.
Brewer 8, Whitesburg Christian 1: Cole Drinkard went 2-for-4 with one RBI to lead Brewer on Friday.
Justin Brooks and Brayden Murphy had one hit and one RBI each for the Patriots. Lane Owen got the start and pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts.
West Limestone 9, East Limestone 1: Landon Navas went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for West Limestone on Friday.
Aidan Smith doubled and drove in three runs for the Wildcats, while Ian Burroughs tripled, doubled twice and drove in two runs. Colin Patterson pitched all seven innings for the win, giving up one run on three hits with 17 strikeouts.
Ian Browning had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI for East Limestone.
Decatur 10, Mae Jemison 0: Three Decatur pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in a five-inning victory on Friday.
Trey Ayers got the start and worked two innings, striking out six. Sam Stephenson pitched two innings, striking out four while walking two, and Greyson Stricklin struck out the side in the fifth to end the game.
Davis Roberts doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Decatur offense. Bradin Dupper had two hits and one RBI and Ellis Dickman had two hits, including a double.
Bob Jones 10, Priceville 0: Brayden Burney singled for Priceville’s lone hit against Class 7A Bob Jones on Friday.
CJ Bush led Bob Jones with three hits and one RBI.
