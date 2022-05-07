Three area high school baseball teams are two wins away from advancing to play for state championships.
Decatur Heritage and Lindsay Lane advanced with wins Thursday. Hartselle advanced with its sweep of Buckhorn on Friday. All three have gone 6-0 in the first three playoff rounds.
Both Class 2A Decatur Heritage and Class 1A Lindsay Lane start semifinal series Thursday. Heritage (28-8) travels to Florence to face Mars Hill (27-5) at 3:30 p.m. in the first of two games. If a third game is needed, it will be played Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Lindsay Lane (26-6) hosts Donoho (21-5) at its on campus facility at 705 W. Sandefer Road in Athens. The schools met in the semifinals last season with Donoho advancing.
Class 6A Hartselle (35-4) hosts Hazel Green (25-14) on Friday with a time to be determined for the start of the doubleheader. Game 3 would be played Saturday.
The baseball state championship series are moving this year from Montgomery to Oxford and Jacksonville State.
The 2A series starts May 18 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford with one game at 4 p.m. The series continues the next day at JSU starting at 10 a.m.
The 1A series starts May 19 at Oxford with one game at 4 p.m. The series continues the next day at JSU starting at 10 a.m.
The 6A series starts May 19 at Oxford with one game at 7 p.m. The series continues the next day at JSU starting at 4 p.m.
