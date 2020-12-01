Austin had three players score in double figures in Monday's 59-48 loss at Mountain Brook.
Cameron Collins topped the Black Bears with 18 points and seven rebounds. Kelton Petty scored 13 and Quincy Crittendon added 10. Rayven Turner had a game-high 24 to lead Mountain Brook.
Next up for Austin is the River City Rivalry at Decatur on Friday. The girls game will be at Decatur at 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Priceville boys 48, Brewer 47: Junior Caleb Pedings scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-4). Cole Linderman added 12 for Priceville. Dawson Lindsey topped Brewer with 10. Tonight, the Bulldogs visit West Morgan and Brewer hosts Scottsboro.
• Huntsville boys 53, Decatur Heritage 50: Clay Smith had 16 points for Class 1A Decatur Heritage, which trailed 42-32 after three quarters. Brayden Kyle had 11 points. Lemzel Johnson claimed 10 rebounds while scoring four points. Sean Zerkle had six points and nine rebounds. Luke Guyette's 16 points led 7A Huntsville. Decatur Heritage travels to Bob Jones tonight.
• Austin girls 75, Mountain Brook 47: Hannah Cohn scored 17 points for the Black Bears. Jada Burks had 16 and Tashanti Watkins added 14. Austin plays at Decatur at 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Priceville girls 58, Brewer 43: Senior Abigail Garrison scored 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-2). Senior Jenna Walker scored 13 and had six steals. Sophomore Zoey Benson added 12 points and junior Olivia Gann had six assists. Junior Hope West topped the Patriots (2-6) with 19 points. Freshman Chloe Romine had 14. Priceville visits West Morgan tonight while Brewer hosts Scottsboro.
• Lindsay Lane girls 61, Addison 54: Madelyn Dizon scored 27 points to lead the Lions (3-2). Lindsey Murr added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Cara Glass scored 11.
• Elkmont girls 61, West Limestone 39: Thea Hamlin led the Red Devils (6-2) with 16 points, while Maggie Gant posted 11 points and 15 rebounds. Emeril Hand had eight points and 11 rebounds. Carlie Winter scored 15 to top West Limestone. Kynleigh Lopez had 10 points. Elkmont travels to East Limestone on Friday. West Limestone is at Ardmore tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.