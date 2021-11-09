SOMERVILLE — The Brewer girls basketball team could not overcome a slow start on Monday, falling to West Point 55-22 after scoring just eight first-half points.
The Patriots (0-3) played West Point to a 25-25 tie over the final two quarters but could not cut into the lead.
Lilly Yancey led Brewer with eight points, while Caroline Alexander added six points.
The Patriots (0-2) play at Danville on Friday.
Ryleigh Jones finished with 15 points and Braelee Quinn added 13 for West Point.
• Hartselle girls 47, Gadsden City 38: Masyn Marchbanks scored a game-high 19 points as Hartselle opened its season Saturday.
Gracie Hill added nine points for the Tigers, who led 31-16 at the half.
Ajainy Tinker led Gadsden City with 15 points.
Hartselle plays Nov. 16 at home against Austin.
• Brewer boys 60, West Point 51: The Patriots beat the Warriors and will visit Danville on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.