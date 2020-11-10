D200108 hartselle vs decatur
Buy Now

Decatur's Kobe Johnson, shown against Hartselle last season, had a big night Monday in the Red Raiders' 2020-21 home opener. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Kobe Johnson scored 27 points, sinking seven 3-pointers, to lead Decatur to a 75-68 victory over Grissom on Monday in the home opener for the Red Raiders.

“It was an exciting win, but we still have several areas where we need to improve,” Decatur coach Kori Walker said. "Our team is excited and it feels good to be 2-0."

Point guard Malik Byrd had 12 points, Shawn Hullett had eight points and four rebounds, and Charlie Taylor added seven points and four rebounds. Decatur travels to Athens on Thursday.

Falkville girls 43, St. John Paul II 41: Ellie Cate Hill hit a layup at the buzzer to give the Blue Devils a season-opening win on the road. Sydnee Fitzgerald's 12 points led Falkville. Hill had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Makenzie Veal had 10 points. Falkville plays at Whitesburg Christian on Friday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.