Kobe Johnson scored 27 points, sinking seven 3-pointers, to lead Decatur to a 75-68 victory over Grissom on Monday in the home opener for the Red Raiders.
“It was an exciting win, but we still have several areas where we need to improve,” Decatur coach Kori Walker said. "Our team is excited and it feels good to be 2-0."
Point guard Malik Byrd had 12 points, Shawn Hullett had eight points and four rebounds, and Charlie Taylor added seven points and four rebounds. Decatur travels to Athens on Thursday.
• Falkville girls 43, St. John Paul II 41: Ellie Cate Hill hit a layup at the buzzer to give the Blue Devils a season-opening win on the road. Sydnee Fitzgerald's 12 points led Falkville. Hill had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Makenzie Veal had 10 points. Falkville plays at Whitesburg Christian on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.