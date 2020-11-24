PRICEVILLE — Matt Kempson's 15 points led Brewer in a 59-39 win over Vinemont in the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic on Monday.
Dawson Lindsey and Casey Lamons each had eight points for Brewer, while Hunter Lawrence added seven points. Will Rhodes led Vinemont with 15 points.
Brewer (2-3) faces West Point at 7 p.m. today in Priceville's auxiliary gym.
• Priceville boys 66, Brindlee Mountain 56: Cole Lindeman had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs, who led 23-4 in the first period at the Marx Optical tournament. Caleb Pedings scored 16 points and Eliah Hopkins added 13 points. Priceville plays Good Hope at 4 p.m. today.
• Clements boys 70, Sheffield 49: JT Farrar led the Colts with 18 points in the Clements Thanksgiving Classic, while Deontae Crenshaw added 16 points. James Putnam scored 14 points, all in the second quarter. Devin Doss had 21 points for Sheffield. Play in the tournament continues today and Wednesday.
• Spanish Fort boys 82, West Morgan 38: Skyler Hutto had nine points and Colby Hutto eight for West Morgan in Thompson's tournament.
• Lindsay Lane girls 60, Shoals Christian 42: Madelyn Dizon totaled 28 points, nine steals and seven rebounds to help Lindsay Lane pick up its first win. Cara Glass had 13 points and five steals for the Lions.
• Susan Moore girls 70, Priceville 57: Jenna Walker had 16 points and six assists for Priceville. Abigail Garrison had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Zoey Benson added eight points. Hallie Holmes had a game-high 25 points for Susan Moore. Cali Smallwood scored 18 points. Priceville (3-2) plays at New Hope today.
• Good Hope girls 63, Brewer 50: Hope West had a game-high 17 points for Brewer. Chloe Romine scored nine for the Brewers, while Cailee Couey added eight points. Rudi Derrick had 14 points for Good Hope.
• Albertville boys 41, Decatur Heritage 38: Brayden Kyle led Decatur Heritage with 11 points and eight rebounds. Clay Smith scored eight points for the Eagles (1-1), while Alex Malone finished with seven points and four assists. Ben Allen had 12 points for Albertville. Trinity Bell, a Tennessee football commit, had 10 points and nine rebounds. Decatur Heritage hosts Decatur today.
