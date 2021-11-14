Decatur Heritage outscored its Class 3A opponent 16-11 in the final quarter to take the win over Collinsville, 50-44, in girls basketball on Saturday. Collinsville led 25-23 at halftime.
Genie McGhee led DHCA with 10 points and also had six rebounds and five assists. Kennedy Kyle scored nine points, and Bri Tyson added eight.
Elizabeth Wilson and Brantleigh Williams both pulled down 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Williams also had eight points, and Wilson scored six.
East Limestone girls 40, Clements 36: East Limestone’s Taylor Farrar scored 15 points as the Indians picked up a win over Clements on Friday.
Tyjah Duncan added nine points for the Indians (1-2), who led 24-11 at the half, and Molly Thompson had eight points and eight rebounds.
Clements’ Taylor Farrar (15) and Jenny Trent (14) each scored in double figures for the Colts (2-1).
Decatur girls 56, Columbia 54: Whitley Chapman led Decatur with 23 points on Friday.
Jayden Stover had 12 points for the Red Raiders and Amiah Jackson scored nine.
Isabell Darji had 17 points for Columbia. Morgan Pride and Khaleyah Jones-Odeh had 11 points each.
Brewer girls 49, Danville 32: Hope West eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark for Brewer on Friday, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots.
Lilly Yancey led the Patriots (1-3) with 17 points. Gracie Vest added nine points for Brewer, which led 24-10 at halftime.
Natalee Felong had eight points for Danville.
Falkville girls 61, Whitesburg Christian 28: Whitesburg Christian had no answer for Falkville’s Ellie Cate Hill, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Blue Devils (1-1) on Friday.
Abby Grace Tomlin had 12 points and nine rebounds for Falkville, and Kenya Roberson added nine points and seven rebounds.
Morgan Alley had eight points to lead Whitesburg Christian.
St. John Paul II girls 48, Lindsay Lane 17: Lindsey Murr had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Lindsay Lane on Friday.
Madison Carter had two points and three rebounds for the Lions.
New Hope girls 26, Elkmont 18: Tylee Thomas had six points in the loss for Elkmont.
Jordan Spivey and Kaylee Yarbrough each had 12 points for New Hope.
Elkmont (3-2) hosts East Limestone on Monday.
Decatur boys 76, Columbia 49: Ellis Dickman led three Decatur players in double figures with 17 points on Friday.
Stephen Mayfield knocked down five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and Ty Bachus scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Keshawn Watkins had a game-high 18 points for Columbia.
Clements boys 69, East Limestone 65: Dylan Patrick continued his strong start to the season for Clements on Friday, scoring 33 points as the Colts (3-0) picked up a tight win against Class 5A East Limestone.
Brady Moore added 13 points for Clements, which led 39-37 at halftime. Trent Sanders scored nine points.
Falkville boys 75, Whitesburg Christian 49: Isaiah Warnick poured in a game-high 25 points in a big win for Falkville on Friday.
Avery Miller turned in a double-double effort with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Camden Reid added 11 points and nine assists.
Falkville (2-0) led 41-23 at the half.
Danville boys 64, Brewer 59: Kohl Randolph had 24 points and 13 rebounds as Danville picked up a win over a county rival on Friday.
JoJo Whisenant had 17 points for the Hawks, while Witten Morgan added 12 points.
Hunter Lawrence led Brewer with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Tamerion Watkins and Mac Shadden scored 13 points each.
West Morgan girls 56, Westminster Christian 30: Brandy Hernandez led three West Morgan players in double figures with 16 points in a win on Friday.
Ansley Terry had 11 points for the Rebels, while Karly Terry added 10. West Morgan led 27-16 at the half.
Westminster Christian boys 59, West Morgan 34: Jordan Johnson had eight points to lead West Morgan on Friday.
Dyllan Ward and Jalen Fletcher each had seven points for the Rebels, who trailed 33-17 at halftime.
Chase McCarty scored a game-high 15 points for Westminster Christian. Jason Bledsoe had 12 points.
Elkmont boys 43, Wilson 41: Senior Ryan Boyd knocked down a buzzer-beating jumper from the free-throw line to propel Elkmont past Wilson on Thursday.
Elkmont put together a furious fourth-quarter rally to get the win, outscoring Wilson 14-7 during the final quarter. The Warriors led 11-6 after one quarter and 27-17 at the half. Elkmont trimmed the lead to 34-29 heading into the final period.
Rowe Allen led Elkmont with 13 points and eight rebounds. Mykell Murrah had 11 points, and Boyd finished with eight.
Clements girls 48, Whitesburg Christian 19: Trent nearly matched Whitesburg Christian in a big win on Thursday, scoring a game-high 17 points for the Colts.
Farrar added 15 points for Clements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.