DECATUR — Eddie Mitchell and Jalen Orr each scored in double figures as Austin picked up a 54-43 win over Buckhorn in boys basketball on Thursday.
Mitchell finished with 17 points and five rebounds for the Black Bears (7-2) and Orr had 16 points and five rebounds.
Caleb Holt led Buckhorn with 14 points and five rebounds.
• Buckhorn girls 61, Austin 43: Lauryn Birt had nine points in a loss for Austin on Thursday. Nashaylyn Hampton had seven points for the Black Bears (2-9).
Autumn Herring scored 36 points to lead Buckhorn.
• Priceville girls 69, Westminster Christian 23: Reagan Watkins had 22 points and five rebounds as Priceville rolled past Westminster Christian in area play on Tuesday.
Lauren Hames and Leslie Hames each had nine points for the Bulldogs, while Gracin Potter finished with eight assists and 10 steals.
Priceville (7-1, 2-0) hosts Randolph today.
• Athens Bible School girls 48, Oakwood Adventist Academy 19: Molly Chumbley finished with a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Athens Bible on Tuesday.
Brooke Blakely had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans, who opened a 16-point lead in the first half and never looked back.
Athens Bible School (3-5) continues play today at home against St. Bernard.
• Danville boys 49, East Lawrence 32: Kohl Randolph scored a game-high 16 points to lead Danville on Tuesday. Witten Morgan had 14 points and five rebounds for the Hawks (7-1).
Coleman Garner and Blake Strickland each had five points for East Lawrence (2-7).
• Oakwood Adventist Academy boys 63, Athens Bible School 45: Walker Brand had 17 points for Athens Bible on Tuesday. Brayden Suggs added 13 points for the Trojans (4-3).
• Madison County boys 65, Decatur Heritage 63 (OT): Brayden Kyle had a game-high 19 points in an overtime loss on Tuesday.
Kyle added seven rebounds and six steals for the Eagles, while Bryant Pitts and Jordan Davis scored 16 points each.
Decatur Heritage (4-1) plays at Cullman today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.