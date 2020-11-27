ATHENS — Cana Vining and Molly Chumbley combined to score 33 points, but Athens Bible School couldn't complete a second-half comeback in a 56-47 loss to Addison on Wednesday.
Trailing by 20 midway through the third quarter, Athens Bible School went on a 14-1 run to trim the Addison lead to seven.
Chumbley and Vining each scored seven points during the run, but the Trojans could get no closer.
Vining finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Athens Bible, while Chumbley added 16 points and eight rebounds. Breelyan Phillips and Brook Blakely had six points and seven rebounds each.
--
Tharptown boys 65, Athens Bible School 55: Tharptown knocked down 10 3-pointers in picking up a win at the Clements Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday.
Winston Nolen scored a game-high 30 points for Tharptown, while Dylan Valdez added 10 points.
Kacen Pierce had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead Athens Bible (2-2).
Rhett Wilson had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Walker Brand scored 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.