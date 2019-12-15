Monday
Falkville at Lynn, boys and girls starting at 5 p.m.
Colbert County at Hatton, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Ardmore at Tanner, boys and girls starting at 5 p.m.
East Lawrence at Phil Campbell, boys and girls starting at 5 p.m.
Lindsay Lane at Clements, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
West Limestone at Priceville, boys and girls starting at 5:45 p.m.
Brewer at Arab, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Athens at Decatur, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
--
Tuesday
Addison at Falkville, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
R.A. Hubbard at Athens Bible School, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Good Hope at Lindsay Lane, boys and girls starting at 5:30 p.m.
East Lawrence at Hatton, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence County at Danville, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Tanner at Elkmont, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Clements at West Limestone, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Priceville at Brewer, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Grissom at Decatur, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
James Clemens at Athens, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Austin at Columbia, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
East Limestone at Bob Jones, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
--
Thursday
Pepsi Challenge at Athens High (boys)
Huntsville vs. Decatur Heritage, 4:30
Bob Jones vs. Madison Academy, 6 p.m.
Decatur vs. West Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Pepsi Classic at Austin High (girls)
Athens vs. Rogers, 3 p.m.
West Limestone vs. Central Florence, 4:30 p.m.
East Limestone vs. Muscle Shoals, 6 p.m.
Austin vs. Deshler, 7:30 p.m.
R.A. Hubbard at Oakwood Adventist, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Athens Bible School at Vinemont, boys and girls starting at 4 p.m.
Fairview at East Lawrence, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Brewer at Danville, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
West Morgan at Lawrence County, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Hartselle at West Point, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
--
Friday
Pepsi Challenge at Athens High (boys)
Decatur Heritage vs. James Clemens, 4:30 p.m.
Athens vs. Saint John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Austin vs. Grissom, 7:30 p.m.
Pepsi Classic at Austin High (girls)
West Limestone vs. Muscle Shoals, 3 p.m.
East Limestone vs. Deshler, 4:30 p.m.
Athens vs. Central Florence, 6 p.m.
Austin vs. Buckhorn, 7:30 p.m.
Meek at Falkville, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Belgreen at R.A. Hubbard, boys and girls starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tanner at Tharptown, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
West Morgan at Hatton, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Lindsay Lane at Lexington, boys and girls starting at 5:15 p.m.
Hartselle at Priceville, boys and girls starting at 5:45 p.m.
Clements at Elkmont, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
East Lawrence at Lawrence County, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Lincoln County (Tenn.) at Ardmore, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
--
Saturday
Pepsi Challenge at Athens High (boys)
Decatur vs. James Clemens, 1:30 p.m.
West Limestone vs. Bob Jones, 3 p.m.
Austin vs. Saint John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Athens vs. Huntsville, 7:30 p.m.
Pepsi Classic at Austin High (girls)
Athens vs. Buckhorn 9:30 a.m.
Austin vs. Rogers, 11 a.m.
