Today
Decatur at Austin, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Athens at Hartselle, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
St. John Paul II at Priceville, boys and girls starting at 5:45 p.m.
Danville at West Morgan, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Falkville at Meek, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
East Limestone at Madison County, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Athens Bible School at Waterloo, boys and girls starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tanner at Hatton, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Elkmont at Lexington, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Ardmore at Clements, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Colbert Heights at East Lawrence, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Colbert County at Lawrence County, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Oakwood Adventist Academy at Decatur Heritage, boys and girls starting at 7:30 p.m.
West Limestone at Lauderdale County, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
R.A. Hubbard at Sheffield, boys and girls starting at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.