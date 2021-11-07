--
MORGAN COUNTY
--
Decatur
Nov. 8 vs. Tanner (girls)
Nov. 9 at Grissom (girls)
Nov. 11 vs. Athens (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 vs. Columbia (boys and girls)
Nov. 15 vs. Ardmore (girls)
Nov. 19 at Florence (boys and girls)
Nov. 20 vs. Guntersville (boys)
Nov. 22-23 Supreme Courts Tournament at Guntersville (boys)
Nov. 29 vs. Brewer (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 at Athens (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at Austin (boys and girls)
Dec. 4 at Grissom (boys)
Dec. 7 at Brewer (boys and girls)
Dec. 11 vs. Gadsden City (boys)
Dec. 14 at Columbia (boys and girls)
Dec. 16-17 Pepsi Classic (boys)
Dec. 17 Bob Jones Tournament (girls)
Dec. 18 at Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Dec. 20 at Guntersville (boys)
Dec. 20 at Westminster Christian (girls)
Dec. 27-29 DOC Tournament (girls)
Dec. 29-30 Oneonta Classic (boys)
Jan. 4 vs. Hartselle (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Austin (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 at Cullman (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at Hartselle (boys and girls)
Jan. 18 vs. Muscle Shoals (boys and girls)
Jan. 20 vs. Grissom (girls)
Jan. 21 vs. Cullman (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 at Muscle Shoals (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 at Ardmore (girls)
Jan. 29 Cooks Classic at Etowah (boys)
Feb. 1 vs. Florence (boys and girls)
Feb. 4 at Gadsden City (boys)
--
Austin
Nov. 9 vs. Columbia (boys and girls)
Nov. 11 vs. Plainview (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 at Hartselle (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 at Athens (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 vs. Cullman (boys and girls)
Nov. 20-24 Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament (girls)
Nov. 22-24 N2Hoops Invitational (boys)
Nov. 30 vs. Mountain Brook (boys)
Dec. 3 vs. Decatur (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 vs. Muscle Shoals (boys and girls)
Dec. 9 vs. Buckhorn (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 vs. Hartselle (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Sparkman (boys and girls)
Dec. 16-18 Pepsi Classic (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-29 DOC Tournament (girls)
Dec. 29-31 Homewood Christmas Tournament (boys)
Jan. 4 vs. Bob Jones (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 at Decatur (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. James Clemens (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at Columbia (boys and girls)
Jan. 15 at Sparkman (boys and girls)
Jan. 21 at Florence (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 at Bob Jones (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 vs. Florence (boys and girls)
Jan. 31 vs. Athens (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 at Cullman (boys and girls)
Feb. 4 at Muscle Shoals (boys and girls)
--
Hartselle
Nov. 6 at Hazel Green (girls)
Nov. 16 vs. Austin (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 vs. Vestavia Hills (boys and girls)
Nov. 20-24 Encore Classic at Hartselle (girls)
Nov. 22-24 N2Hoops Invitational (boys)
Nov. 29 vs. Hazel Green (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at Mountain Brook (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 vs. Madison Academy (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Austin (boys and girls)
Dec. 11 vs. Oxford at Plainview (boys)
Dec. 13 at Mortimer Jordan (boys)
Dec. 14 vs. Huntsville (boys and girls)
Dec. 17 vs. Columbia (boys and girls)
Dec. 20-22 Gulf Shores Christmas Tournament (girls)
Dec. 27-29 DOC Tournament (girls)
Dec. 29-31 Homewood Metro Tournament (boys)
Jan. 4 at Decatur (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Cullman (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 at Muscle Shoals (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 vs. Decatur (boys and girls)
Jan. 17 George Hatchett Classic at Vestavia Hills (boys and girls)
Jan. 18 at Columbia (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 at Cullman (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 vs. Muscle Shoals (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. Huffman (boys and girls)
Feb. 4 at Mae Jemison (boys and girls)
--
Decatur Heritage
Nov. 8 at West Limestone (girls)
Nov. 13 at Fairview (girls)
Nov. 16 vs. Cullman (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 vs. Curry (girls)
Nov. 20-24 Encore Classic at Hartselle (girls)
Nov. 24 at Madison Academy (boys)
Nov. 29 vs. Addison (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 at Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 vs. Randolph (boys and girls)
Dec. 6 Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 at Madison County (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Cullman (boys and girls)
Dec. 16-17 Pepsi Classic (boys)
Dec. 18 Bob Jones Tournament (girls)
Dec. 21 Athens Bible School (boys and girls)
Dec. 28-30 Randolph Christmas Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 4 vs. Madison County (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 at Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 at Oakwood Adventist (boys and girls)
Jan. 13 vs. Oakwood Adventist (boys and girls)
Jan. 18 vs. Athens Bible School (boys and girls)
Jan. 20 vs. Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 vs. Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (boys and girls)
Jan. 27 at Addison (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 vs. Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 at Randolph (boys and girls)
Feb. 4 at Huntsville (boys and girls)
--
West Morgan
Nov. 12 at Westminster Christian (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 at Brewer (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 at Danville (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 vs. East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Nov. 23 vs. Fyffe at Wallace State Thanksgiving Classic (girls)
Nov. 23-24 Hoopsgiving Tournament at Plainview (boys)
Nov. 30 at Priceville (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Dec. 4 Be Elite Showcase at St. John Paul II (boys)
Dec. 6 at West Point (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 vs. West Limestone (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Brooks (boys and girls)
Dec. 16-17 Pepsi Classic at Austin (boys)
Dec. 20-21 Be Elite Showcase at St. John Paul II (boys)
Dec. 20-21 Wallace State Christmas Classic (girls)
Dec. 27-29 West Morgan Christmas Classic (boys and girls)
Jan. 4 vs. Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 at Brooks (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. Danville (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at West Limestone (boys and girls)
Jan. 17-22 Morgan County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 vs. Priceville (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 vs. Brewer (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. Westminster Christian (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 vs. West Point (boys and girls)
Feb. 4 at East Lawrence (boys and girls)
--
Danville
Nov. 9 vs. Priceville (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 vs. Brewer (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 at Hatton (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 vs. West Morgan (boys and girls)
Nov. 21-23 Marx Optical Tournament (boys)
Nov. 21-25 Clements Thanksgiving Tournament (girls)
Nov. 30 vs. Falkville (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 vs. Vinemont (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 vs. East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Phil Campbell (boys and girls)
Dec. 13 at Addison (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Tharptown (boys and girls)
Dec. 17 vs. St. John Paul II (boys and girls)
Dec. 20-21 Winston County Tournament (boys)
Dec. 27-30 West Morgan Christmas Tournament (boys)
Jan. 4 at East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Jan. 6 vs. West Point (boys and girls)
Jan. 8 vs. West Point in Birmingham (boys)
Jan. 11 at West Morgan (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at Vinemont (boys and girls)
Jan. 22-24 Morgan County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 24 at Falkville (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 at Brewer (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 vs. Phil Campbell (boys and girls)
Jan. 31 at Tharptown (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 at Priceville (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 vs. Hatton (boys and girls)
--
Brewer
Nov. 8 vs. West Point (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 at Danville (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 vs. West Morgan (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 at Priceville (boys and girls)
Nov. 20-24 Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament (girls)
Nov. 20-24 Priceville Thanksgiving Tournament (boys)
Nov. 29 at Decatur (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 vs. DAR (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at West Point (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 vs. Decatur (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Guntersville (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Fairview (boys and girls)
Dec. 16 vs. Priceville (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-29 DOC Tournament (girls)
Dec. 27-30 West Point Tournament (boys)
Jan. 4 vs. Scottsboro (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Guntersville (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. Fairview (boys and girls)
Jan. 17-22 Morgan County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 vs. Danville (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 at West Morgan (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 at Rogers (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 at Brindlee Mountain (boys and girls)
--
Falkville
Nov. 8 vs. St. John Paul II (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 vs. Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 vs. Vinemont (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 vs. J.B. Pennington (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 vs. Sumiton Christian (boys and girls)
Nov. 23-24 Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament (girls)
Nov. 23-25 Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament (boys)
Nov. 30 at Danville (boys and girls)
Dec. 2 at Sumiton Christian (boys and girls)
Dec. 6 at St. Bernard (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Winston County (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Cold Springs (boys and girls)
Dec. 16 vs. Addison (boys and girls)
Dec. 20-21 Cold Springs Tournament (boys)
Dec. 22 Wallace State Tournament (girls)
Dec. 27-29 West Point Tournament (boys)
Dec. 28-30 West Morgan Tournament (girls)
Jan. 4 vs. Winston County (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 at Cold Springs (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 at Addison (boys and girls)
Jan. 13 at J.B. Pennington (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at Hatton (boys and girls)
Jan. 17-22 Morgan County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 24 vs. Danville (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 at Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 27 vs. Hatton (boys and girls)
Jan. 31 vs. St. Bernard (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 at Vinemont (boys and girls)
--
Priceville
Nov. 9 at Danville (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 at Ardmore (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 vs. East Limestone (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 vs. Brewer (boys and girls)
Nov. 20-23 Marx Optical Tournament (boys)
Nov. 23-34 Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament (girls)
Nov. 30 vs. West Morgan (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 vs. St. John Paul II (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 at Westminster Christian (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 vs. Randolph (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. West Point (boys and girls)
Dec. 16 at Brewer (boys and girls)
Dec. 17-18 Buckhorn Christmas Tournament (girls)
Dec. 20 vs. Fairview (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-29 West Point Christmas Tournament (boys)
Dec. 29-30 Mortimer Jordan Christmas Tournament (girls)
Jan. 4 at West Point (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 at Randolph (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. Westminster Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at St. John Paul II (boys and girls)
Jan. 17-22 Morgan County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 at West Morgan (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 at East Limestone (boys and girls)
Jan. 31 at Good Hope (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. Danville (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 vs. Ardmore (boys and girls)
--
LAWRENCE COUNTY
--
Lawrence County High
Nov. 16 at East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Nov. 20 vs. Hatton (boys and girls)
Nov. 22-24 Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament (boys)
Nov. 23-24 Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament (girls)
Nov. 30 vs. Decatur Heritage (boys and girls)
Dec. 2 at Good Hope (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 vs. West Morgan (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 at Hatton (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Decatur (boys and girls)
Dec. 11 vs. East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Dec. 16 at West Point (boys and girls)
Dec. 18 vs. Decatur (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-29 West Morgan Christmas Tournament (boys)
Jan. 4 at West Morgan (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 at Russellville (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. West Point (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at Brooks (boys and girls)
Jan. 18 at R.A. Hubbard (boys and girls)
Jan. 20-22 Lawrence County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 vs. Russellville (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 at Decatur Heritage (boys and girls)
Jan. 31 at Mae Jemison (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. R.A. Hubbard (boys and girls)
Feb. 4 vs. Brooks (boys and girls)
--
East Lawrence
Nov. 9 at Wilson (girls)
Nov. 16 vs. Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 vs. Hatton (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 at West Morgan (boys and girls)
Nov. 22 at R.A. Hubbard (boys and girls)
Nov. 23 vs. Colbert Heights (boys and girls)
Nov. 29 vs. Clements (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 vs. Athens Bible School (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 vs. Elkmont (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 at Danville (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Vinemont (boys and girls)
Dec. 11 at Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 at Hatton (boys and girls)
Dec. 17 vs. Phil Campbell (boys and girls)
Dec. 18-21 Winston County Tournament (girls)
Dec. 21 at Oakwood Adventist (boys)
Dec. 27 vs. Wilson (boys and girls)
Dec. 28 vs. R.A. Hubbard (boys and girls)
Jan. 3 Tournament at Wallace State (boys)
Jan. 4 vs. Danville (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Vinemont (boys and girls)
Jan. 13 at Colbert Heights (boys and girls)
Jan. 15 at Athens Bible School (boys and girls)
Jan. 17 at Phil Campbell (boys and girls)
Jan. 20-22 Lawrence County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 at Clements (boys and girls)
Jan. 27 at Elkmont (boys and girls)
Jan. 31 vs. Oakwood Adventist (boys)
Feb. 4 vs. West Morgan (boys and girls)
--
Hatton
Nov. 11 at Lexington (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 vs. Danville (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 at East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Nov. 20 at Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Nov. 23-24 Clements Thanksgiving Tournament (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 at Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Dec. 2 vs. Tanner (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 vs. Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Tharptown (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Dec. 17 at Central-Florence (boys and girls)
Dec. 20 vs. Lexington (boys and girls)
Dec. 21 vs. R.A. Hubbard (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-29 Lauderdale County Tournament (girls)
Dec. 27-29 West Point Tournament (boys)
Jan. 4 vs. Tharptown (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 at Phil Campbell (boys and girls)
Jan. 8 vs. Deshler (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 at Tanner (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 vs. Falkville (boys and girls)
Jan. 18 vs. Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 20-22 Lawrence County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 27 at Falkville (boys and girls)
Jan. 29 vs. Central-Florence (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. Phil Campbell (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 at Danville (boys and girls)
--
R.A. Hubbard
Nov. 22 vs. East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 vs. Colbert County (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at Shoals Christian (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 vs. Waterloo (boys and girls)
Dec. 13 vs. Cherokee (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Oakwood Adventist (boys and girls)
Dec. 18 vs. Whitesburg Christian (boys)
Dec. 21 at Hatton (boys and girls)
Dec. 28 at East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Jan. 4 vs. Sheffield (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Covenant Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. Shoals Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 18 vs. Lawrence County (boys and girls)
Jan. 20-22 Lawrence County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 at Waterloo (boys and girls)
Jan. 27 at Cherokee (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 at Covenant Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 31 at Colbert County (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 at Lawrence County (boys and girls)
--
LIMESTONE COUNTY
--
Athens
Nov. 11 at Decatur (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 vs. James Clemens (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 vs. Mortimer Jordan (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 vs. Austin (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 at Bob Jones (boys and girls)
Nov. 20 vs. Ardmore (boys)
Nov. 26-27 Ball-n-Prep at Hazel Green (girls)
Nov. 30 vs. Decatur (boys and girls)
Dec. 2 at Mortimer Jordan (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at Grissom (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 vs. Florence (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 vs. Hazel Green (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Muscle Shoals (boys and girls)
Dec. 16-18 Big Red Hoops Invitational in Huntsville (boys)
Dec. 17 vs. Bessemer City (boys and girls)
Dec. 18 Lady Patriots TOC Showcase (girls)
Dec. 20-22 Wills Valley Tournament (boys)
Dec. 27-29 DOC Tournament (girls)
Dec. 28-30 Falcon Invitational (boys)
Jan. 3 at Ardmore (boys)
Jan. 4 vs. Lawrence County, Tenn. (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 at Columbia (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 at Madison Academy (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at Hazel Green (boys and girls)
Jan. 18 at Fairfield (boys and girls)
Jan. 21 at Muscle Shoals (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 vs. Madison Academy (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 vs. Columbia (boys and girls)
Jan. 31 at Austin (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. Bob Jones (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 at James Clemens (boys and girls)
--
Elkmont
Nov. 4-6 Vinemont Tip-Off Tournament (girls)
Nov. 9 vs. Rogers (boys and girls)
Nov. 11 at Wilson (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 at New Hope (boys and girls)
Nov. 15 vs. East Limestone (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 vs. Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 vs. Tanner (boys and girls)
Nov. 20-24 Clements Thanksgiving Tournament (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 at West Limestone (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 at Lauderdale County (boys and girls)
Dec. 9 at Rogers (boys)
Dec. 11 vs. Ardmore (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 at Clements (boys and girls)
Dec. 17 vs. Colbert Heights (boys and girls)
Dec. 18 at Ardmore (boys and girls)
Dec. 21 at Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
Dec. 22 vs. Richland (Tenn.) at Wallace State (girls)
Dec. 27-30 Lauderdale County Christmas Tournament (girls)
Dec. 27-30 West Morgan Christmas Tournament (boys)
Jan. 4 vs. West Limestone (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Lauderdale County (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 at Colbert Heights (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 vs. Clements (boys and girls)
Jan. 15-22 Limestone County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 27 vs. East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 vs. Wilson (boys and girls)
Jan. 29 at Addison (boys)
Feb. 1 at Tanner (boys and girls)
--
Athens Bible School
Nov. 9 vs. Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Nov. 22 vs. Cherokee (boys and girls)
Nov. 23-24 Clements Tournament (boys and girls)
Nov. 29 vs. Woodville (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 at East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at Waterloo (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 vs. Oakwood Adventist (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 vs. St. Bernard (boys and girls)
Dec. 13 at Shoals Christian (boys and girls)
Dec. 16-17 St. Bernard Tournament (boys and girls)
Dec. 21 at Decatur Heritage (boys and girls)
Jan. 4 vs. Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (boys and girls)
Jan. 6 at Oakwood Adventist (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Shoals Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 at Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
Jan. 15 vs. East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Jan. 18 vs. Decatur Heritage (boys and girls)
Jan. 21 at Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 24 vs. Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 at Woodville (boys and girls)
Jan. 29 at Crossville (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. Waterloo (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 at Cherokee (boys and girls)
--
Clements
Nov. 9 at Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
Nov. 11 vs. Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 vs. East Limestone (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 vs. Tanner (boys and girls)
Nov. 18 at Ardmore (boys and girls)
Nov. 20-24 Clements Thanksgiving Tournament (boys and girls)
Nov. 29 at East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Dec. 2 at Colbert Heights (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 vs. Ardmore (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 at Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Lauderdale County (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Elkmont (boys and girls)
Dec. 16 vs. West Limestone (boys and girls)
Dec. 17 at Tharptown (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-30 West Morgan Christmas Tournament (girls)
Dec. 28-30 Randolph Christmas Tournament (boys)
Jan. 4 at Tanner (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Colbert Heights (boys and girls)
Jan. 8 G2S Classic at Shoals Christian (boys)
Jan. 11 vs. Lauderdale County (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at Elkmont (boys and girls)
Jan. 17-22 Limestone County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 vs. East Lawrence (boys and girls)
Jan. 27 at West Limestone (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
Feb. 4 vs. Tharptown (boys and girls)
--
Tanner
Nov. 8 at Decatur (girls)
Nov. 15 vs. West Limestone (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 at Clements (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 at Elkmont (boys and girls)
Nov. 22-24 Clements Thanksgiving Tournament (boys)
Nov. 30 vs. Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
Dec. 2 at Hatton (boys and girls)
Dec. 6 at Ardmore (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 vs. Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Dec. 13 at Lexington (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 at West Limestone (boys and girls)
Dec. 16 at East Limestone (boys and girls)
Dec. 20 vs. Tharptown (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-29 West Morgan Christmas Tournament (girls)
Dec. 28-30 Randolph Christmas Tournament (boys)
Jan. 3 vs. East Limestone (boys and girls)
Jan. 4 vs. Clements (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Ardmore (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. Hatton (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 15-22 Limestone County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 vs. Lexington (boys and girls)
Jan. 27 at Tharptown (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. Elkmont (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 at Lindsay Lane (boys and girls)
--
West Limestone
Nov. 8 vs. Decatur Heritage (girls)
Nov. 16 at Tanner (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 vs. East Limestone (boys and girls)
Nov. 22-24 Priceville Christmas Tournament (girls)
Nov. 22-24 Clements Thanksgiving Tournament (boys)
Nov. 26 vs. Wilson (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 vs. Elkmont (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at Lauderdale County (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 at Brooks (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at West Morgan (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Tanner (boys and girls)
Dec. 16 at Clements (boys and girls)
Dec. 21 vs. Ardmore (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-30 Bracy Invitational at Deshler (boys)
Dec. 27-30 Keith Davis Memorial at Lauderdale County (girls)
Dec. 29-30 Falcon Christmas Classic at St. John Paul II (girls)
Jan. 3 at Decatur Heritage (girls)
Jan. 4 at Elkmont (boys and girls)
Jan. 6 at Ardmore (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. Brooks (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 vs. West Morgan (boys and girls)
Jan. 17-22 Limestone County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 24 at Wilson (boys and girls)
Jan. 27 vs. Clements (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 at East Limestone (boys and girls)
Feb. 4 vs. Lauderdale County (boys and girls)
--
East Limestone
Nov. 9 vs. Bob Jones (boys and girls)
Nov. 11 vs. Madison Academy (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 at Clements (boys and girls)
Nov. 15 at Elkmont (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 at Priceville (boys and girls)
Nov. 19 at West Limestone (boys and girls)
Nov. 20 Priceville Tournament (boys)
Nov. 22-24 Bob Jones Thanksgiving Tournament (boys)
Nov. 23-24 Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament (girls)
Nov. 30 at Columbia (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 vs. Lee-Huntsville (boys and girls)
Dec. 10 at Mae Jemison (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 vs. Ardmore (boys and girls)
Dec. 16 vs. Tanner (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-29 Scottsboro Holiday Tournament (boys)
Dec. 28-30 Randolph Christmas Tournament (girls)
Jan. 3 at Tanner (boys and girls)
Jan. 6 at Madison Academy (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 vs. Mae Jemison (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 at Ardmore (boys and girls)
Jan. 13 at Lee-Huntsville (boys and girls)
Jan. 15-22 Limestone County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 vs. Columbia (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 vs. Priceville (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 vs. West Limestone (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 at Bob Jones (boys and girls)
--
Ardmore
Nov. 9 at Oakwood Adventist (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 vs. Priceville (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 at Lincoln County (boys)
Nov. 18 vs. Clements (boys and girls)
Nov. 20-24 Clements Thanksgiving Tournament (boys and girls)
Nov. 29 at Athens (boys)
Nov. 30 vs. Oakwood Adventist (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at Clements (boys and girls)
Dec. 6 vs. Tanner (boys and girls)
Dec. 9 vs. Lee-Huntsville (boys and girls)
Dec. 11 at Elkmont (boys and girls)
Dec. 14 at East Limestone (boys and girls)
Dec. 17 vs. Mae Jemison (boys and girls)
Dec. 18 vs. Elkmont (boys and girls)
Dec. 21 at West Limestone (boys and girls)
Dec. 27-29 Richland Christmas Tournament (boys)
Dec. 28-30 St. John Paul II Christmas Tournament (girls)
Jan. 3 vs. Athens (boys)
Jan. 6 vs. West Limestone (boys and girls)
Jan. 7 at Tanner (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. East Limestone (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 at Mae Jemison (boys and girls)
Jan. 17-22 Limestone County Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 25 at Lee-Huntsville (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 at Priceville (boys and girls)
Feb. 4 vs. Cornersville (boys and girls)
--
Lindsay Lane
Nov. 9 vs. Clements (boys and girls)
Nov. 11 at Sheffield (boys and girls)
Nov. 12 vs. St. John Paul II (boys and girls)
Nov. 15 vs. Section (boys and girls)
Nov. 16 at Elkmont (boys and girls)
Nov. 20 at Addison (boys and girls)
Nov. 30 at Tanner (boys and girls)
Dec. 3 at Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Dec. 7 at St. John Paul II (boys and girls)
Dec. 13 vs. Sheffield (boys and girls)
Dec. 16 at Section (boys and girls)
Dec. 17 at Colbert County (boys and girls)
Dec. 21 vs. Elkmont (boys and girls)
Dec. 29-30 St. John Paul II Tournament (boys and girls)
Jan. 4 vs. Oakwood Adventist (boys and girls)
Jan. 6 at Decatur Heritage (boys and girls)
Jan. 11 vs. Athens Bible School (boys and girls)
Jan. 14 vs. Colbert County (boys and girls)
Jan. 18 at Oakwood Adventist (boys and girls)
Jan. 20 vs. Decatur Heritage (boys and girls)
Jan. 24 at Athens Bible School (boys and girls)
Jan. 28 vs. Whitesburg Christian (boys and girls)
Jan. 31 vs. Addison (boys and girls)
Feb. 1 at Clements (boys and girls)
Feb. 3 vs. Tanner (boys and girls)
