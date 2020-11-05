To those who keep a close watch on high school football in Limestone County, the lineup for the playoffs looks like a return to the good old days.
The four schools in Limestone County with the most recent success on the football field are in the playoffs. Tanner is back in the playoffs after a two-year absence. Athens and West Limestone are region champions and hosting first-round games. East Limestone is hosting a first-round game thanks to a second-place finish in its region.
The complete schedule has Homewood (6-4) at Athens (7-3) in Class 6A. Parker (5-4) visits East Limestone (6-3) in 5A. Hamilton (5-5) travels to West Limestone (9-1) in 4A. Tanner (6-4) hits the road to Spring Garden (9-1) in 2A.
--
Rattlers are rolling
After two one-win seasons, the Tanner Rattlers are back in the playoffs for the first time under third-year head coach Oscar Bonds.
“The kids finally understand that it takes hard work to be successful,” Bonds said. “I’m big on hard working paying off, and it has for us.”
When Bonds talks about kids, he’s not kidding. His 25-player roster is dominated by 16 freshmen.
“The freshmen are a talented group,” Bonds said. “I’ve coached them since the seventh grade, and they have had a lot of exposure to our system for success.”
Tanner has just five seniors on the roster, and they have been vital to the team’s success. Seniors Evan Fuqua (6-foot-1, 240 pounds) and Michael Guster lead the team in rushing. Fuqua has close to 2,000 yards. Guster has over 1,000.
Senior Eric Jefferson (5-10, 274) is the leader of the offensive line. He’s helped bring along young linemen D’andre Chandler, Jamari Malone, Jakeen Fletcher, Darrell Howard and Lawson Johnson.
Senior linebacker Nick Gibson is Tanner’s top tackler. He had 17 in the 21-20 win over Waterloo last Friday.
Tanner faces a tough obstacle going against Spring Garden, the No. 4 team in Class 2A. Bonds was a long-time assistant coach at Piedmont, which is just down the road from Spring Garden.
"There's three players at Spring Garden that I coached in middle school at Piedmont," Bonds said.
--
Golden Eagles get healthy
The Athens Golden Eagles were open last week and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“This is the first time I have ever scheduled and open week at the end of the season,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “I was apprehensive about doing it, but it turned out that we needed it. The season is a grind not only physically, but also mentally. Getting a break away from the game was perfect for our players and coaches.”
The open week gave quarterback Jordan Scott more time to get back to the field. Scott did not dress out in Athens’ final game, a 31-17 win over Decatur.
It also allowed running back Jaylen Gilbert to recover from the nicks and bruises of rushing this season 164 times for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Since Athens is the Class 6A, Region 8 champion, the Golden Eagles drew the No. 4 team out of Region 5. That team is Homewood (6-4), which has a history that includes six state championships.
“It's hard to believe that Homewood is a No. 4 team out of their region," Gross said. "It just shows how competitive 6A football is. There are a lot of good team that have a legitimate chance at a state championship.”
--
Young QB sparks Wildcats
West Limestone is known for receiver River Helms, who announced his commitment to Georgia Tech last month, but the real key to the Wildcats’ success may be sophomore quarterback Colin Patterson.
“We’ve had a lot of people contribute this season, but Colin has exceeded all our expectations,” West Limestone head coach Shelby Davis said. “There really have been no growing pains with him.”
Patterson (6-5, 175) has thrown for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns in leading the Wildcats to the Class 4A, Region 8 championship. His play has been huge in big road wins at Central-Florence, Brooks and Rogers.
The Wildcats do have weapons to help Patterson. Helms has 29 receptions with eight for touchdowns. Running back Thorne Slaton has 1,240 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.
Hamilton is the No. 4 team out of Region 5. The Aggies beat Fayette County 14-2 in the final region game to decide which team would advance to the playoffs.
--
Swart to the rescue
Playoff success for East Limestone is probably going to depend on No. 4 for the Indians. That's Kollin Swart, who stars on offense and is a leader on defense.
“Kollin is a difference maker whichever side of the ball he’s playing,” East Limestone head coach Jeff Pugh said. “He’ll play every snap on offense, defense and special teams because we need him.”
Parker is a tall order for East Limestone. Pugh said the Thundering Herd's quarterback is 6-4, 250 pounds and “can sling it all over the field.”
That may not be good news for the East Limestone defense that has been hit with injuries late in the season.
East closed the season with two losses. The Indians lost 35-19 at Russellville in the game to decide the Region 8 champion. Last Friday, East lost 43-40 at Sylvania.
“We scored to go ahead with 1:40 left and let them go down the field and score the game winner with 18 seconds left,” Pugh said. “That really stung. Judging by the team’s reaction, I don’t think they are ready for the season to end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.