One way to make the All-State football team is to separate yourself from the rest of the players.
That’s exactly what Falkville’s Isaiah Warnick did this season by leading the state with 12 pass interceptions in 12 games.
Warnick is a first-team Class 2A All-State pick at defensive back by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which released its selections today.
The state record for interceptions in a season is 18 by Darnell Hawkins of Blount in 14 games in 1992. Courtland’s Pervis Key had 17 in 15 games in 1999. Hazlewood’s Antonio Langham had 15 in 14 games in 1989.
There was more to Warnick’s game than just interceptions. He also made 117 tackles from his safety position. The senior was also a pretty decent receiver on offense with 54 catches for 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Warnick is one of five area players named first-team All-State. Joining him are Priceville linebacker Jake Langlois and offensive lineman Blaxton Royster in Class 4A. Hartselle’s Ri Fletcher made it as an athlete in Class 6A. Hatton offensive lineman Braden Stafford received the honor in Class 2A.
Eight other area players received second-team honors. Six more were honorable mention selections. The selections came from 11 area schools. Falkville, Priceville and West Morgan each had three selections. Here’s a look at the players for each school:
Class 7A
Linebacker Druce Clarke represents Austin on the second-team. The senior led the Region 4 champions with 104 tackles.
Class 6A
Hartselle’s Ri Fletcher found four ways to total 24 touchdowns in his junior season for the Region 7 champions. The first-team selection rushed for 18 while piling up 1,306 yards on 156 carries. Fletcher caught three touchdown passes, returned two punts and one kickoff for scores.
Honorable mention honors go to Hartselle offensive lineman Reid Ellis (Sr.) and Decatur linebacker Paxtin Dupper (Sr.).
Class 5A
Lawrence County’s Wyatt Dutton (Sr.) is an honorable mention selection at linebacker.
Class 4A
Joining Priceville's first-team selections Langlois (Sr.) and Royster (Sr.) is second-team selection Mason Cartee at running back.
Cartee, who was a first-team selection at running back last season, rushed this season for 1,662 yards and 23 touchdowns on 204 carries. He saw a lot more playing time on defense for the Region 8 champions this season.
Priceville has had nine first- or second-team selections in the last four seasons.
West Morgan has two second-team selections in running back Jalen Fletcher (Jr.) and offensive lineman Eli Bice (Sr.). Fletcher rushed for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns on 181 carries. He also scored touchdowns via receiving (4), punt returns (2) and kickoffs (1). West Morgan linebacker Ty Jones (So.) is an honorable mention selection.
These are the first All-State selections for West Morgan since 2017.
Class 3A
Clements’ Jayden Gilbert (Jr.) is a second-team selection at defensive back. He had 70 tackles and four interceptions. Gilbert also scored touchdowns receiving (8), rushing (7) and returning kickoffs (2).
Danville’s Gage Taylor (Sr.) is an honorable mention selection at defensive back.
Class 2A
Joining Warnick from Falkville in the receiving line for honors are quarterback Caden Burnett (Sr.) and offensive lineman Austin Melson (Sr.) on the second team. Burnett passed for 2,317 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns.
Hatton’s Stafford is a two-time selection. He was on the second-team last season.
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage keeps its All-State streak alive. This is the eighth straight season the Eagles have had at least one player selected. The total number of selections goes to 20.
Jaxon Thomas (Jr.) gets the honor this season by being named an athlete on the second team. Thomas scored 13 touchdowns. He did it rushing (5), receiving (6), returning punts (1) and returning kickoffs (1).
Quarterback Bo Solley (5) is an honorable mention selection.
