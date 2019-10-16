Football

Friday

Bob Jones at Austin

Columbia at Decatur

Hartselle at Cullman

Athens at Muscle Shoals

East Limestone at Brewer

Guntersville at Ardmore

Hamilton at Lawrence County

Danville at Saint John Paul II

Priceville at DAR

North Jackson at West Morgan

West Limestone at Brooks

Elkmont at Rogers

East Lawrence at Phil Campbell

Colbert Heights at Clements

Hatton at Lexington

Tanner at Red Bay

Decatur Heritage at Gaylesville

Valley Head at R.A. Hubbard

Open: Falkville

Volleyball

Today

Lawrence County Tournament at Lawrence County: Hatton, East Lawrence, R.A. Hubbard, Lawrence County, 2 p.m.

Thursday

Danville at Austin, 4 p.m.

Athens, Decatur Heritage at West Morgan, 4 p.m.

Clements at Shoals Christian, 4 p.m.

Brewer, West Limestone at Priceville, 4 p.m.

Central-Florence, Colbert Heights at Hatton, 4 p.m.

Deshler, Madison Academy at Lawrence County, 4:30 p.m.

East Lawrence at Falkville, 5 p.m.

Lauderdale County at East Limestone, 5 p.m.

Hartselle, Florence at Sparkman, 5:30 p.m.

Elkmont at Athens Bible School, TBA

Saturday

Cullman Invitational at Cullman High: Austin, Priceville, Hartselle

Lawrence County Pre-Area Tournament at Lawrence County: Lawrence County, Ardmore, West Morgan, West Limestone, East Lawrence, Hatton

Guntersville Tournament: Danville

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

