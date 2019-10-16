Football
Friday
Bob Jones at Austin
Columbia at Decatur
Hartselle at Cullman
Athens at Muscle Shoals
East Limestone at Brewer
Guntersville at Ardmore
Hamilton at Lawrence County
Danville at Saint John Paul II
Priceville at DAR
North Jackson at West Morgan
West Limestone at Brooks
Elkmont at Rogers
East Lawrence at Phil Campbell
Colbert Heights at Clements
Hatton at Lexington
Tanner at Red Bay
Decatur Heritage at Gaylesville
Valley Head at R.A. Hubbard
Open: Falkville
--
Volleyball
Today
Lawrence County Tournament at Lawrence County: Hatton, East Lawrence, R.A. Hubbard, Lawrence County, 2 p.m.
Thursday
Danville at Austin, 4 p.m.
Athens, Decatur Heritage at West Morgan, 4 p.m.
Clements at Shoals Christian, 4 p.m.
Brewer, West Limestone at Priceville, 4 p.m.
Central-Florence, Colbert Heights at Hatton, 4 p.m.
Deshler, Madison Academy at Lawrence County, 4:30 p.m.
East Lawrence at Falkville, 5 p.m.
Lauderdale County at East Limestone, 5 p.m.
Hartselle, Florence at Sparkman, 5:30 p.m.
Elkmont at Athens Bible School, TBA
Saturday
Cullman Invitational at Cullman High: Austin, Priceville, Hartselle
Lawrence County Pre-Area Tournament at Lawrence County: Lawrence County, Ardmore, West Morgan, West Limestone, East Lawrence, Hatton
Guntersville Tournament: Danville
