MONTGOMERY — Gardendale High School junior quarterback Will Crowder completed 24-of-36 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns for a personal high versus Clay-Chalkville last week.
It was his last completion, however, that gave the Rockets’ faithful the biggest exhilaration when he connected with senior Kendale Allen for a 38-yard connection with 25 seconds left and the score tied at 35-35 that set up senior place-kicker Landon Erbrick’s game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired as Gardendale escaped with a 38-35 win.
The victory, the Rockets’ first over their Jeffco rivals in eight tries, shot Coach Chad Eads’ talented Gardendale offense into the AHSAA Offensive Spotlight this week.
OFFENSE
PASSING
HAL SMITHART, OPP: Completed 34 of 41 passes for 416 yards and three scores in loss to Geneva.
BRADY TROUP, ETOWAH: Completed 13 of 17 passes for 346 yards and school-record five first-half TDs in 56-32 win over Southside-Gadsden.
LAWSON PRATT, AMERICAN CHRISTIAN: Led the Patriots (4-0) to an 84-30 win over Montevallo completing 14-of-20 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran two more TDs. Kamari Lassiter led ACA with five catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
MALIK INABINETTE, MONTEVALLO: Completed 20-of-37 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to American Christian. His favorite targets were Jamarius Carter (6 catches for 110 yards and two scores) and Kial Cottingham (nine receptions for 157 yards and one TD).
REVY HIGGINS, OXFORD: Was 15-of-23 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns, including a 33-yard heave into the end zone with 2:33 remaining that was tipped and caught by Miguel Mitchell for the game-tying touchdown as the Yellow Jackets (5-0) added the PAT and knocked off defending Class 6A state champion Pinson Valley 34-33.
HARRISON BARKER, SPAIN PARK: Connected on 25-of-43 pass attempts for 245 yards, including a game-winning 17-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to Jaylen Ward, as the Jaguars beat Hewitt-Trussville 31-28.
KYLE HIPP, COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN: Was 13-of-17 passing for 391 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors (4-0) beat Chickasaw (3-1) 34-27.
MARQUARIUS MOORE, SIDNEY LANIER: Completed 13-of-29 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns covering 61, 96 and 35 yards to lead the Poets past Park Crossing 30-28. The 96-yard connection went to Jacorian Wilson in the first quarter. Moore also rushed for 51 yards and one TD.
AVERY SEATON, MADISON ACADEMY: Completed 18-of-22 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns and added 61 yards rushing and another score in a 41-14 victory over Ardmore.
BARRY WHITE, PINSON VALLEY: Was 19-of-41 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the Indians’ 33-32 loss to Oxford.
RUSHING
KAHARI MCREYNOLDS, GENEVA: Accounted for 410 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-43 win over Opp.
ROYDELL WILLIAMS, HUEYTOWN: Alabama commit ran nine times for 212 yards - including 99 on one touchdown run - in 48-6 win over Brookwood.
TERRANCE THOMAS, WETUMPKA: Finished with 212 yards rushing on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Indians (3-2) beat Buckhorn 44-28.
BRYAN GALLOWAY, GOSHEN: Rushed 23 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns and completed 11-of-16 passes for 140 yards and one TD in 42-16 win over New Brockton.
KOURLAN MARSH, MORTIMER JORDAN: Ran for 252 yards and five touchdowns, completed 12-of-21 passes for 117 yards and scored the game-winning 3-yard TD in overtime as the Blue Devils nipped Sylacauga 42-35.
ZAVION WILLIAMS, ALICEVILLE: Rushed 20 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-19 victory over Cold Springs.
KADIN BENNEFIELD, BOAZ: The junior running back accumulated 240 yards two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries as Boaz beat Pisgah 38-8. His scoring runs covered 45 and 41 yards, and he had a 75-yard gain that set up another Boaz TD.
TYBO WILLIAMS, AUSTIN: Had 17 carries for 233 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Black Bears beat Grissom 49-7.
DAMIEN TAYLOR, TUSCALOOSA COUNTY: Had 25 carries for 228 yards and a 71-yard touchdown in a 63-18 loss to Thompson.
RECEIVING
OLLIE FINCH, ETOWAH: Caught six passes for 218 yards and three TDs in win over Southside-Gadsden.
RODARIUS THOMAS, EUFAULA: Snagged seven pass receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns (44 and 32 yards) in Eufaula's 57-49 win over Early County (Ga.) on Friday.
ASHTON PUGH, NORTHSIDE: Caught six passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams’ 48-28 win over Cordova.
ANBRE LEEK, CEDAR BLUFF: Caught five passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns (87 and 16 yards) in the Tigers’ 37-7 win at Section.
ALEX WHISENHUNT, SAINT JAMES: Snared three pass receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns (18, 33 and 65 yards) and also returned a kickoff 81 yards for a fourth score as the Trojans downed Dadeville 46-28. Whisenhunt also rushed for 80 yards and had 277 all-purpose yards for the game.
ERIK MATTHEWS, OPP: Caught 13 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns (15 and 10 yards) in the Bobcats' 56-43 loss to Geneva.
HAYES FLOYD, ARITON: Pulled down five receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns and added 74 yards on just two rushes in Ariton's 55-40 win over Daleville.
JAYSON JONES, CENTER POINT: Had 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches and added 56 yards and a TD on the ground in a 54-13 victory over St. Clair County.
DEFENSE
JERRELL WILLIAMSON, GUNTERSVILLE: His interception with 1.5 seconds left sealed a 45-42 win over Arab.
SEAN ZERKLE, ST. JOHN PAUL II: Had three interceptions on defense to go with 147 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
JEFFREY LIGHTNER, DALE COUNTY: Had 13 tackles on defense and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD in the Warriors’ 49-20 setback to Alabama Christian.
MARTIEZ BROWN, HUFFMAN: Spoiled two Pell City scoring opportunities by recovering a fumble in the end one on one drive and intercepting a pass on another as the Vikings won their homecoming game 34-12 over the Panthers.
JACK THOMAS, ALABAMA CHRISTIAN: Had 14 tackles as the Eagles beat Dale County 49-20.
D.J. LEE, GAYLESVILLE: Managed 11 tackles on defense and 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries on offense in a 52-16 loss to Valley Head.
REGGIE MALONE, THEODORE: Was credited with 10 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles as the Bobcats (5-0) topped Alma Bryant 42-3.
WILBUR WRIGHT, RAMSAY: Totaled 10 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in a 35-18 victory over Fairfield.
KAMERON BAKER, GOSHEN: Contributed 11 stops in the Eagles’ 42-16 win over New Brockton.
XAVIER MITCHELL, McGILL-TOOLEN CATHOLIC: Picked off two passes, returning one for 53 yards and a TD, to lead the Jackets to a 35-7 win over Mary Montgomery.
DESHAZIO WILLIAMS, PINSON VALLEY: Made two interceptions in the secondary for the Indians in a 33-32 loss to Oxford.
NOAH LINEVILLE, SCOTTSBORO: Had eight tackles and a fumble recovery in the Wildcats’ 27-7 win over East Limestone.
SPECIAL TEAMS
DOTHAN: Jaylen White had a 94-yard kick return for a touchdown and Jabre Barber's 55-yard punt return led to another score in 43-27 win over Russell County.
JAKOBI SMITH, HUFFMAN: Helped the Vikings beat Pell City 34-12 with a 43-yard punt return for a TD and an 80-yard touchdown run. He finished with 107 yards rushing on six carries and had two TDs of 51 and 23 yards called back.
JAKARI FOSTER, PIEDMONT: Returned the second half kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 53-0 win over Weaver.
JASON BROOKS, MOBILE CHRISTIAN: Returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and also scored TDs on a 6-yard run and 16 yard reception as the Leopards beat Thomasville 42-9.
NYNY DAVIS, ETOWAH: Returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, caught an 8-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a 15-yard score in a 56-32 win over Southside-Gadsden.
DANIEL SPARKS, GADSDEN CITY: Kicked field goals of 30 and 36 yards, was 2-for-2 in extra points and had three touchbacks on kickoffs in the Titans’ 24-20 loss to Bob Jones.
MEES duCROO de JONGH, SCOTTSBORO: The foreign exchange student from the Netherlands was 3-for-3 on extra points and booted field goals of 37 and 30 yards, his first two attempts this season, in the Wildcats’ 27-7 win over East Limestone. He is now 15-of-15 on extra points this season.
DILLON HUMPHRIES, CHEROKEE COUNTY: Recovered a blocked punt, had one tackle for a loss and a sack all in the first seven minutes of the Warriors’ 38-6 homecoming win over White Plains. He also had another sack later in the game. Teammate Nas Diamond also blocked a punt and had a sack in the win.
