It’s River City Rivalry Week in Decatur this week.
Friday night at Ogle Stadium, the Austin Black Bears and Decatur Red Raiders renew their 56-year-old rivalry. It will be the 59th meeting, thanks to the teams having met in the playoffs in 1984 and 1985.
Of the 58 previous meetings, this may be the one with the most unknowns. Both teams are young, not blessed with an abundance of experience and both are licking wounds from season-opening losses last week. Russellville beat Decatur 27-15, and Hartselle beat Austin 29-0.
Because of the rough starts, it’s difficult to know who should be the favorite or who might step up to be a star on this big stage.
For Decatur, will it be quarterback Ellis Dickman, who threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns vs. Russellville? Or maybe KeAndre Williams, who rushed for 70 yards? Or could it be receiver Jayden Brown, who had five receptions for 92 yards and two TDs. Or maybe defenders Joshua Turner and Paxtin Dupper, who each had 10 tackles?
For Austin, will it be quarterback Gage Palmer, who wants to put a rough night against Hartselle behind him? Or could it be running back Tyler Cooper, who rushed for 76 yards? Or could it be Austin’s top tacklers against Hartselle, Zmari Bell (11), Druce Clarke (11) and Caleb Beard (10)?
This is just the third time ever that both teams enter this game with no wins after having already played a game.
It never happened from 1975-2007, when Decatur and Austin met near the end of the season in either late October or early November.
It happened once between the first meeting in 1965 and 1974. That was in 1966. Athens had defeated Decatur, 33-7. Muscle Shoals had romped over Austin, 33-8. The next week, Austin edged Decatur 20-19 for its first win ever over the Red Raiders.
In 2008, the teams started playing early in the season. In 2013, both teams lost season-opening games. Spain Park beat Austin, 23-14. Athens beat Decatur, 22-0. The next week, Decatur beat Austin, 31-27.
Move to 2021 and Austin has won six straight against Decatur. The streak started with a 9-0 win in 2015. The 2016 game was a classic with Austin winning in three overtimes, 37-35.
Since 2017, it’s been all Austin with the Black Bears using an explosive offense to dominate. It was 49-0 in 2017, 60-45 in 2018, 56-14 in 2019 and 67-3 in 2020.
• Austin at Decatur is not the only rivalry game this week with neighboring schools getting after it. There’s Brewer (leads rivalry 7-4) at Priceville, East Lawrence at West Morgan (20-16), Falkville at Danville (27-19), Ardmore (48-27) at Elkmont and West Limestone (31-24) at Clements.
Another matchup this week that should probably join the list one day is Athens vs. James Clemens. Friday’s game will be just the fourth meeting, with James Clemens up 3-0. The schools are not that far apart in miles. James Clemens is in Limestone County. The Madison City School sits on the Limestone County side of County Line Road.
• There are three Thursday games this week. It’s Hartselle vs. Mae Jemison at Alabama A&M, Colbert Heights vs. Decatur Heritage at West Morgan and West Limestone at Clements.
All Hartselle schedules show the Mae Jemison game as a Friday night showdown. Now, it’s moved up one day. Some Tiger fans may think their team could use an extra day to recover from the physical contest with Austin.
A glass-half-full way to look at it is that Hartselle gets an extra day to prepare for its first region game on Sept. 3 at Cullman.
• Put another one on the list of games making the move from a Friday to Thursday. Austin’s region game in two weeks at James Clemens is now scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9.
