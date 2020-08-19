If you have turned the pages in this section looking for some predictions, you are at the right place.
This is where we look at the regions for all 20 schools and make as "educated" a guess as possible.
This is the first football season since the reclassification after the 2019 season. Some of the new is just a different region number for a group of schools that annually battle it out. Three area schools did change classification. Danville and Elkmont dropped to Class 3A. Falkville moved up to Class 2A.
Last year, eight area teams advanced to the playoffs. Only four made it to the second week. Decatur Heritage was the only area team to go to the third round.
Here’s a look at each region followed by our predictions:
Class 7A, Region 4: Austin (7-4 last season), Bob Jones (4-6), Florence (7-5), Grissom (3-7), Huntsville (6-4), James Clemens (9-3), Sparkman (8-3), Albertville (5-6). Combined records: 49-38.
Prediction: Austin, Florence, Sparkman and James Clemens will again be the four teams out of Region 4. Where Austin falls in this order could be mostly decided before October. The Black Bears' region schedule for September is vs. Florence, vs. James Clemens and at Sparkman.
Class 6A, Region 8: Decatur (2-8 last season), Hartselle (4-7), Athens (8-4), Columbia (0-10), Cullman (6-6), Muscle Shoals (12-1), Buckhorn (4-7), Hazel Green (1-9). Combined records: 37-52.
Prediction: Muscle Shoals, Athens, Cullman and Decatur. The last decade saw Decatur posting winning records in even years and losing records in odd years. This is an even year. Hartselle at Decatur on Sept. 11 is an early game that could be key to deciding if the Tigers or Red Raiders are in the playoffs.
Class 5A, Region 8: Brewer (3-7), Ardmore (2-8), East Limestone (4-6), Lawrence County (4-6), Lee (1-9), Mae Jemison (5-6), Russellville (8-3). Combined records: 27-45.
Prediction: Russellville, East Limestone, Mae Jemison, Lawrence County. The last playoff spot could be decided in the last week of region play when Brewer visits Lawrence County on Oct. 23.
Class 4A, Region 8: Priceville (8-4), West Morgan (3-7), West Limestone (6-4), Brooks (6-5), Central-Florence (3-8), Deshler (9-4), Rogers (3-8), Wilson (2-7). Combined records: 40-47.
Prediction: Deshler, Brooks, Priceville, West Limestone. If West Morgan can find a way to win one of its first two region games (vs. Priceville and at Deshler) the momentum could mean the Rebels make the playoffs.
Class 3A, Region 8: Danville (5-6), Clements (6-5), East Lawrence (5-5), Elkmont (1-9), Colbert Heights (6-5), Lauderdale County (9-3), Phil Campbell (4-6). Combined records: 36-39.
Prediction: Lauderdale County, Clements, Colbert Heights, Danville. Moving to 3A should help Danville’s chances of back-to-back playoff seasons for the first time since 1994 and 1995.
Class 2A, Region 7: Falkville (7-5), Tanner (1-9), Ider (2-8), North Sand Mountain (9-4), Pisgah (4-7), Section (3-7), Whitesburg Christian (first season). Combined records: 26-40.
Prediction: North Sand Mountain, Falkville, Section, Tanner. Winner of the Pisgah at Tanner game on Oct. 23 makes the playoffs.
Class 2A, Region 8: Hatton (5-5), Colbert County (6-5), Sheffield (6-5), Tharptown (2-7), Red Bay (12-1), Mars Hill Bible (14-1), Lexington (1-9). Combined records: 46-33.
Prediction: Mars Hill, Red Bay, Colbert County, Sheffield. This is probably the toughest region in 2A, if not the state.
Class 1A, Region 8: Decatur Heritage (12-1), R.A. Hubbard (5-5), Cherokee (0-10), Hackleburg (5-7), Phillips (2-8), Shoals Christian (1-9), Vina (3-8), Waterloo (8-3). Combined records: 36-51.
Prediction: Decatur Heritage, Waterloo, Hackleburg, R.A. Hubbard. The season for R.A. Hubbard could come down to its last three region games, all at home vs. Decatur Heritage, Waterloo and Shoals Christian.
