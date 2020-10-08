The jigsaw puzzle called the high school football playoffs is beginning to come together.
It is still four weeks until the playoffs begin on Nov. 5, but most of the edge pieces are in place. Some of those crazy middle pieces are starting to make sense.
Now is also good time to look at which teams are getting close to securing a spot in the playoffs and which teams still have a lot of work to do to be playing football in November.
It’s also a good opportunity to look ahead to possible playoff opponents. Regions cross over with other regions. The No. 1 and No. 2 teams in each region play first round games at home vs. No. 4 and No. 3 teams respectively from another region.
Most teams still have three region games left to play. A team could be sitting pretty today, but lose those last three region games and the season probably ends with the regular season.
The state championship games this year are scheduled for Dec. 2-4 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
--
Class 7A, Region 4: Sparkman (4-2, 4-0), Austin (5-1, 3-1), James Clemens (5-2, 3-1), Florence (3-3, 2-2), Grissom (3-3, 2-2), Albertville (2-4, 1-3), Bob Jones (2-4, 1-3), Huntsville (0-6, 0-4)
If Austin wins its last three region games, the Black Bears will be home in the first round. They could be region champions if Sparkman stumbles in a couple of games. The Senators beat the Black Bears and hold the tiebreaker. Sparkman does have games left with Florence and James Clemens.
Playoff matchup: The top four out of Region 5 from the Birmingham area will most likely be in some order Hoover (7-0), Thompson (7-0), Oak Mountain (5-1) and Hewitt-Trussville (5-2). Thompson is the defending state champion.
--
Class 6A, Region 8: Cullman (6-1, 4-0), Muscle Shoals (5-1, 4-0), Athens (4-3, 3-1), Buckhorn (3-3, 3-1), Hartselle (4-3, 2-2), Hazel Green (2-4, 0-4), Decatur (0-6, 0-4), Columbia (0-7, 0-4)
Hartselle probably needs to sweep its last three region games with Muscle Shoals, Buckhorn and Hazel Green to make the playoffs. Depending on what Athens does in its last three region games, the Golden Eagles could be anywhere from region champions to missing the playoffs. The important thing is that as of this week, both Hartselle and Athens still control their destiny.
Playoff matchup: Having home field in the first round is vital when matching up with Region 5. Leading that region are Briarwood Christian (5-1), Homewood (5-1), Mountain Brook (5-1), Chelsea (2-4) and Huffman (3-4).
--
Class 5A, Region 8: Russellville (7-0, 4-0), East Limestone (5-1, 4-0), Lawrence County (2-4, 1-2), Ardmore (4-2, 1-2), Mae Jemison (1-5, 1-2), Lee (2-4, 1-2), Brewer (0-7, 0-4)
Russellville and East Limestone are sitting pretty. They meet in Russellville on Oct. 16. The question is which teams step up to claim the No. 3 and No. 4 spots out of this region?
Playoff matchup: The top teams in Region 5 are Pleasant Grove (5-1), Ramsay (5-0), Parker (3-3), Fairfield (3-3)
--
Class 4A, Region 8: West Limestone (5-1, 4-0), Central Florence (6-1, 3-1), Priceville (5-1, 3-1), Deshler (3-3, 3-1), Brooks (2-4, 1-3), Rogers (2-4, 1-3), West Morgan (1-6, 1-3), Wilson (1-5, 0-4)
West Limestone is riding high with Central, Priceville and Deshler right behind the Wildcats. Priceville definitely controls its destiny. The Bulldogs host Central tonight, Deshler on Oct. 16 and visit West Limestone on Oct. 23.
Playoff matchup: Leading the way in Region 5 are Gordo (5-1), Northside (5-1), Fayette County (3-3), Hamilton (3-4), Haleyville (3-4)
--
Class 3A, Region 8: East Lawrence (5-1, 3-0), Lauderdale County (5-1, 3-1), Colbert Heights (4-3, 3-1), Phil Campbell (4-2, 2-1), Clements (1-5, 1-2), Danville (1-5, 0-3), Elkmont (0-7, 0-4)
East Lawrence is the surprise story of the season. The Eagles beat Lauderdale County, 14-13, on Sept. 4. The final three region games will be tests with Clements, Phil Campbell and Colbert Heights.
Playoff matchup: Region 5 should be called the Region of Doom. The top four teams are Wellborn (6-0), Ohatchee (5-1), Piedmont (5-1) and Hokes Bluff (4-2). Wellborn, Ohatchee and Piedmont are ranked in the top five in the state.
--
Class 2A, Region 7: North Sand Mountain (6-0, 4-0), Falkville (6-0, 3-0), Tanner (4-3, 2-2), Section (3-3, 2-2), Pisgah (1-5, 1-2), Whitesburg Christian (2-4, 0-3), Ider (1-6, 0-3)
The region championship could be decided Oct. 23 when Falkville visits North Sand Mountain. Tanner may find its way back into the playoffs after missing out for the last two seasons.
Playoff matchup: Undefeated Westbrook Christian (6-0) leads the way in Region 6 followed by Spring Garden (5-1), Cleveland (5-1) and Southeastern (4-2)
--
Class 2A, Region 8: Red Bay (5-0, 3-0), Mars Hill (5-1, 3-0), Colbert County (5-1, 3-1), Lexington (3-4, 2-2), Sheffield (2-5, 1-3), Tharptown (3-3, 0-3), Hatton (2-4, 0-3)
Mars Hill and Red Bay are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the state. They meet at Red Bay on Oct. 16.
Playoff matchup: This week there’s a logjam at the top of Region 5 with four teams with just one region loss. They are Addison (4-3), Aliceville (3-3), Winston County (5-2) and Lamar County (3-4)
--
Class 1A, Region 8: Decatur Heritage (5-2, 4-0), R.A. Hubbard (4-2, 4-0), Waterloo (3-3, 3-1), Hackleburg (2-4, 2-2), Shoals Christian (2-4, 2-2), Phillips (1-5, 1-3), Cherokee (0-6, 0-4), Vina (0-6, 0-4)
Tonight’s Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard game could decide the region championship.
Playoff matchup: The top four teams in Region 5 are Winterboro (6-1), Ragland (4-2), Woodland (4-2) and Wadley (2-5).
