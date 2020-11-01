In bracket order. All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
AHSAA
CLASS 7A
Enterprise (7-3) at Theodore (9-1)
Fairhope (8-2) at Central-Phenix City (6-4)
Baker (5-4) at Auburn (8-1)
Prattville (7-3) at Daphne (8-1)
Grissom (6-4) at Thompson (10-0)
Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at James Clemens (8-2)
Oak Mountain (6-4) at Austin (8-2)
Sparkman (6-4) at Hoover (9-1)
CLASS 6A
Wetumpka (5-5) at Opelika (7-2)
McGill-Toolen (7-2) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2)
Lee-Montgomery (6-3) at Pelham (7-2)
Northridge (7-3) at Saraland (8-2)
McAdory (4-6) at Spanish Fort (7-3)
Carver-Montgomery (7-3) at Helena (6-4)
Blount (6-4) at Hueytown (5-5)
Stanhope Elmore (5-5) at Eufaula (8-2)
Arab (5-5) at Pinson Valley (7-2)
Shades Valley (3-7) at Cullman (8-2)
Minor (6-3) at Oxford (9-1)
Hartselle (7-3) at Briarwood (8-2)
Muscle Shoals (6-4) at Mountain Brook (8-1)
Gardendale (8-2) at Fort Payne (7-3)
Homewood (6-4) at Athens (7-2)
Southside-Gadsden (7-3) at Clay-Chalkville (9-1)
CLASS 5A
Shelby Co. (6-3) at Pike Road (10-0)
UMS-Wright (6-4) at Holtville (7-3)
Rehobeth (7-3) at Demopolis (10-0)
Sylacauga (7-2) at Faith-Mobile (8-1)
Talladega (3-7) at St. Paul’s (10-0)
Carroll-Ozark (3-6) at Selma (6-4)
Satsuma (4-5) at Central-Clay Co. (9-1)
Marbury (6-4) at Andalusia (6-3)
West Point (4-6) at Alexandria (9-1)
Parker (5-4) at East Limestone (6-3)
Hayden (6-4) at Guntersville (9-0)
Jemison-Huntsville (4-6) at Pleasant Grove (7-2)
Lawrence Co. (5-5) at Ramsay (9-0)
Center Point (7-3) at Fairview (9-1)
Fairfield (5-5) at Russellville (8-2)
Boaz (5-5) at Leeds (8-2)
CLASS 4A
West Blocton (6-4) at Alabama Chr. (8-2)
Jackson (6-4) at Jacksonville (6-3)
Geneva (4-6) at American Chr. (10-0)
Cherokee Co. (7-3) at Mobile Chr. (8-1)
Anniston (3-6) at Williamson (7-3)
Dale Co. (7-3) at Bibb Co. (8-2)
Vigor (5-4) at Handley (7-1)
Montevallo (5-4) at St. James (7-3)
Randolph (5-5) at Etowah (6-3)
Haleyville (7-3) at Central-Florence (8-2)
Dora (5-5) at Madison Aca. (9-0)
Deshler (6-4) at Northside (8-2)
Brooks (6-4) vs. Gordo (9-1), Thursday at Pickens Co. HS
Oneonta (6-2) at Madison Co. (8-2)
Hamilton (5-5) at West Limestone (9-1)
North Jackson (6-4) at Good Hope (9-1)
CLASS 3A
Southside-Selma (5-4) at Slocomb (9-1)
Flomaton (8-2) at Trinity (7-3)
Providence Chr. (4-6) at Montgomery Aca. (10-0)
Pike Co. (5-3) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4)
Dadeville (6-3) at T.R. Miller (8-2)
Wicksburg (6-4) at Thomasville (8-1)
Bayside Aca. (8-2) at Catholic-Montgomery (8-2)
Greensboro (6-4) at Opp (7-3)
Sylvania (5-5) at Winfield (9-1)
Ohatchee (9-1) at Lauderdale Co. (8-2)
Oakman (7-3) at Fyffe (10-0)
Phil Campbell (6-4) at Walter Wellborn (8-1)
Colbert Heights (5-5) at Piedmont (9-1)
Vinemont (6-3) at Plainview (9-1)
Saks (7-3) at East Lawrence (9-1)
Geraldine (6-4) at J.B. Pennington (7-3)
CLASS 2A
Thorsby (6-4) at Abbeville (8-1)
B.B. Comer beat St. Luke's, virus forfeit
Ariton (5-5) at Isabella (8-1)
Randolph Co. (7-3) at Clarke Co. (7-2)
LaFayette (5-4) at Leroy (8-1)
Geneva Co. (7-3) at Highland Home (6-4)
J.U. Blacksher (3-6) at Lanett (8-2)
Luverne (7-3) at G.W. Long (8-1)
Tanner (6-4) at Spring Garden (9-1)
Winston Co. (7-3) at Red Bay (8-1)
Southeastern-Blount (6-3) at North Sand Mountain (9-1)
Colbert Co. (7-3) at Addison (6-4)
Hatton (5-5) at Aliceville (5-4)
Cleveland (6-3) at Falkville (8-2)
Lamar Co. (4-6) at Mars Hill Bible (8-2)
Section (5-5) at Westbrook Chr. (9-1)
CLASS 1A
J.F. Shields (3-7) at Sweet Water (6-2)
Florala (8-2) at Notasulga (7-1)
Marengo (5-4) at Linden (9-0)
Loachapoka (5-5) at McKenzie (7-2)
Billingsley (5-5) at Brantley (10-0)
Fruitdale (7-2) at Keith (7-2)
Samson (6-3) at Maplesville (8-1)
Central-Hayneville (6-3) at Millry (7-2)
Sumiton Chr. (6-4) at Berry (8-1)
Woodland (7-3) at Waterloo (6-4)
Brilliant (5-5) at Valley Head (8-2)
R.A. Hubbard (5-5) at Ragland (8-2)
Hackleburg (4-6) vs. Winterboro (8-1), at Childersburg HS
Hubbertville (7-2) at Cedar Bluff (6-4)
Wadley (3-7) at Decatur Heritage (8-2)
Woodville (5-5) at Pickens Co. (7-3)
AISA
CLASS AAA
Clarke Prep (4-6) at Glenwood (8-0)
Hooper (5-4) at Morgan Aca. (7-2)
Lee-Scott (2-6) at Bessemer Aca. (7-2)
Monroe Aca. (6-4) at Pike Liberal Arts (7-2)
CLASS AA
Autauga Aca. (2-6) at Chambers Aca. (8-1)
Edgewood (6-3) at Patrician (8-1)
Springwood (4-6) at Escambia Aca. (8-1)
Wilcox Aca. (4-4) at Macon-East (7-3)
CLASS A
Pickens Aca. (5-5) at Crenshaw Chr. (7-3)
Lowndes Aca. (5-6) at Sparta (5-3)
Lakeside (3-7) at Jackson Aca. (10-0)
South Choctaw Aca. (4-6) at Abbeville Chr. (8-2)
