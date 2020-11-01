In bracket order. All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

AHSAA

CLASS 7A

Enterprise (7-3) at Theodore (9-1)

Fairhope (8-2) at Central-Phenix City (6-4)

Baker (5-4) at Auburn (8-1)

Prattville (7-3) at Daphne (8-1)

Grissom (6-4) at Thompson (10-0)

Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at James Clemens (8-2)

Oak Mountain (6-4) at Austin (8-2)

Sparkman (6-4) at Hoover (9-1)

CLASS 6A

Wetumpka (5-5) at Opelika (7-2)

McGill-Toolen (7-2) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2)

Lee-Montgomery (6-3) at Pelham (7-2)

Northridge (7-3) at Saraland (8-2)

McAdory (4-6) at Spanish Fort (7-3)

Carver-Montgomery (7-3) at Helena (6-4)

Blount (6-4) at Hueytown (5-5)

Stanhope Elmore (5-5) at Eufaula (8-2)

Arab (5-5) at Pinson Valley (7-2)

Shades Valley (3-7) at Cullman (8-2)

Minor (6-3) at Oxford (9-1)

Hartselle (7-3) at Briarwood (8-2)

Muscle Shoals (6-4) at Mountain Brook (8-1)

Gardendale (8-2) at Fort Payne (7-3)

Homewood (6-4) at Athens (7-2)

Southside-Gadsden (7-3) at Clay-Chalkville (9-1)

CLASS 5A

Shelby Co. (6-3) at Pike Road (10-0)

UMS-Wright (6-4) at Holtville (7-3)

Rehobeth (7-3) at Demopolis (10-0)

Sylacauga (7-2) at Faith-Mobile (8-1)

Talladega (3-7) at St. Paul’s (10-0)

Carroll-Ozark (3-6) at Selma (6-4)

Satsuma (4-5) at Central-Clay Co. (9-1)

Marbury (6-4) at Andalusia (6-3)

West Point (4-6) at Alexandria (9-1)

Parker (5-4) at East Limestone (6-3)

Hayden (6-4) at Guntersville (9-0)

Jemison-Huntsville (4-6) at Pleasant Grove (7-2)

Lawrence Co. (5-5) at Ramsay (9-0)

Center Point (7-3) at Fairview (9-1)

Fairfield (5-5) at Russellville (8-2)

Boaz (5-5) at Leeds (8-2)

CLASS 4A

West Blocton (6-4) at Alabama Chr. (8-2)

Jackson (6-4) at Jacksonville (6-3)

Geneva (4-6) at American Chr. (10-0)

Cherokee Co. (7-3) at Mobile Chr. (8-1)

Anniston (3-6) at Williamson (7-3)

Dale Co. (7-3) at Bibb Co. (8-2)

Vigor (5-4) at Handley (7-1)

Montevallo (5-4) at St. James (7-3)

Randolph (5-5) at Etowah (6-3)

Haleyville (7-3) at Central-Florence (8-2)

Dora (5-5) at Madison Aca. (9-0)

Deshler (6-4) at Northside (8-2)

Brooks (6-4) vs. Gordo (9-1), Thursday at Pickens Co. HS

Oneonta (6-2) at Madison Co. (8-2)

Hamilton (5-5) at West Limestone (9-1)

North Jackson (6-4) at Good Hope (9-1)

CLASS 3A

Southside-Selma (5-4) at Slocomb (9-1)

Flomaton (8-2) at Trinity (7-3)

Providence Chr. (4-6) at Montgomery Aca. (10-0)

Pike Co. (5-3) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4)

Dadeville (6-3) at T.R. Miller (8-2)

Wicksburg (6-4) at Thomasville (8-1)

Bayside Aca. (8-2) at Catholic-Montgomery (8-2)

Greensboro (6-4) at Opp (7-3)

Sylvania (5-5) at Winfield (9-1)

Ohatchee (9-1) at Lauderdale Co. (8-2)

Oakman (7-3) at Fyffe (10-0)

Phil Campbell (6-4) at Walter Wellborn (8-1)

Colbert Heights (5-5) at Piedmont (9-1)

Vinemont (6-3) at Plainview (9-1)

Saks (7-3) at East Lawrence (9-1)

Geraldine (6-4) at J.B. Pennington (7-3)

CLASS 2A

Thorsby (6-4) at Abbeville (8-1)

B.B. Comer beat St. Luke's, virus forfeit

Ariton (5-5) at Isabella (8-1)

Randolph Co. (7-3) at Clarke Co. (7-2)

LaFayette (5-4) at Leroy (8-1)

Geneva Co. (7-3) at Highland Home (6-4)

J.U. Blacksher (3-6) at Lanett (8-2)

Luverne (7-3) at G.W. Long (8-1)

Tanner (6-4) at Spring Garden (9-1)

Winston Co. (7-3) at Red Bay (8-1)

Southeastern-Blount (6-3) at North Sand Mountain (9-1)

Colbert Co. (7-3) at Addison (6-4)

Hatton (5-5) at Aliceville (5-4)

Cleveland (6-3) at Falkville (8-2)

Lamar Co. (4-6) at Mars Hill Bible (8-2)

Section (5-5) at Westbrook Chr. (9-1)

CLASS 1A

J.F. Shields (3-7) at Sweet Water (6-2)

Florala (8-2) at Notasulga (7-1)

Marengo (5-4) at Linden (9-0)

Loachapoka (5-5) at McKenzie (7-2)

Billingsley (5-5) at Brantley (10-0)

Fruitdale (7-2) at Keith (7-2)

Samson (6-3) at Maplesville (8-1)

Central-Hayneville (6-3) at Millry (7-2)

Sumiton Chr. (6-4) at Berry (8-1)

Woodland (7-3) at Waterloo (6-4)

Brilliant (5-5) at Valley Head (8-2)

R.A. Hubbard (5-5) at Ragland (8-2)

Hackleburg (4-6) vs. Winterboro (8-1), at Childersburg HS

Hubbertville (7-2) at Cedar Bluff (6-4)

Wadley (3-7) at Decatur Heritage (8-2)

Woodville (5-5) at Pickens Co. (7-3)

AISA

CLASS AAA

Clarke Prep (4-6) at Glenwood (8-0)

Hooper (5-4) at Morgan Aca. (7-2)

Lee-Scott (2-6) at Bessemer Aca. (7-2)

Monroe Aca. (6-4) at Pike Liberal Arts (7-2)

CLASS AA

Autauga Aca. (2-6) at Chambers Aca. (8-1)

Edgewood (6-3) at Patrician (8-1)

Springwood (4-6) at Escambia Aca. (8-1)

Wilcox Aca. (4-4) at Macon-East (7-3)

CLASS A

Pickens Aca. (5-5) at Crenshaw Chr. (7-3)

Lowndes Aca. (5-6) at Sparta (5-3)

Lakeside (3-7) at Jackson Aca. (10-0)

South Choctaw Aca. (4-6) at Abbeville Chr. (8-2)

